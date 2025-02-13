“In addition to the fatality, two other people were moderately injured,” police said.

One of the injured people, a truck driver, spoke to Newstalk ZB about the crash while recovering at home two days after the incident.

The driver said her truck collided with an oncoming ute.

“I saw the lights, hit the brakes, and it was all over. There was nothing I could have done.”

The driver, who asked not to be named, described the incident as “horrendous”.

“My left leg went into the dash and I’m hobbling around because it’s so painful I can’t walk on it. My chest is all bruised from the seatbelt.”

The driver said there was diesel all over the road, the cab of her truck was twisted on to its chassis, while the windscreen caved in and “crushed hard” on to the knuckles of her left hand.

A third vehicle, another truck, was also involved in the incident.

“The other truck involved ended up in the paddock with the truck on the side, the trailer on its feet. Mine stayed on its feet but the truck went off the road and into the hedge.”

The truck driver said she travelled through the area about 10 nights every two weeks.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the road at all.”

She said she had a couple of other close calls on SH39, both involving drivers overtaking on a blind corner.

“I plead with all drivers, if you can’t see around a corner, do not pass.”

Both truck drivers were taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment. The driver of the ute died at the scene.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Three fatal crashes happened in Ngāhinapōuri so far this month, two on State Highway 39 on the same Sunday. Photo / Maryana Garcia

On February 9, two other fatal single-vehicle crashes happened in Ngāhinapōuri within 24 hours.

At 8.55am, police were alerted to a crash on SH39 where one person died at the scene.

Police yesterday named the victim as Peter Brett Van Syp, 60, of Dinsdale, Hamilton.

Just 13 hours later, another crash claimed the life of one more person on Oregan Rd about 7.45pm.

The victim of the second crash has since been named. He was 45-year-old Jarrod Donald Pedersen, of Rukuhia.

Police confirmed the two crashes in Ngāhinapōuri were “unrelated”.

Ngāhinapōuri has a population of 1668 in the 2018 census.

In 2024, the Herald reported on four crashes in the same area, two of which were fatal.

One non-fatal crash in May involved a bus and three trucks colliding on SH39 and resulted in multiple people being injured.

A police spokesperson said before passing vehicles, drivers should ask themselves “is it really necessary?”.

“If you do decide to pass, make sure you will be able to see at least 100 metres of clear road at all times and there are no vehicles oncoming.”

Police also reminded motorists to avoid distractions on the road.

“Put your phone down and drive fresh. If you are tired, pull over and take a break, or change driver.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.