Emergency services have come to the aid of multiple patients after a bus and two trucks crashed on State Highway 39 near Ngāhinapōuri this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the incident was first reported at 9.46am as a crash involving a tanker truck, a bus, and a car.

But crews at the scene have since confirmed the vehicles involved were two trucks and a bus.

“We currently have three fire trucks in attendance. Police and ambulance are in attendance and we are assisting.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was notified of the crash at 9.48am.

“[We] are currently on scene with four ambulances, one manager, and one rapid response vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“I don’t have final patient statuses yet so will update you as soon as I have that information.”

The spokesperson said all he could confirm at this stage was that there were “multiple patients”.

A New Zealand Transport Agency alert issued on social media at 10.25am said State Highway 39 was closed between Ngāhinapōuri Rd and Tuhikaramea Rd.

“Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour,” the alert said.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.