The third-largest retirement village operator has transformed in secret since it was bought by private equity in 2020. Will the better business find its way back the public market?

One person has died in a crash in Ngāhinapōuri.

The two-vehicle crash on State Highway 39 was reported just before 8pm yesterday.

Police said this morning one person died at the scene and a second person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit went to the scene and inquiries were ongoing.