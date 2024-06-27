Advertisement
Waikato road death toll six time times higher this month than in June 2023

Maryana Garcia
Six people have died on Waikato roads this month, six times more than the total number of road deaths in June 2023.

In June last year, there was one recorded road fatality in Waikato, according to the Ministry of Transport’s daily updated data.

This year, as of 5pm on Thursday, a total of six people had died as a result of crashes on Waikato roads.

Two of those six lives were lost this week after crashes in Hamilton and Gordonton.

The news comes as police have announced officers will be “out in force” across the country this long weekend as Matariki is celebrated nationwide.

“Police across the North Island and parts of the South are on high alert,” a police statement said.

“[We] have redeployed additional staff to support several operations taking place over the long weekend throughout Aotearoa.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations Rua Pani said people really need to take care when driving between and around regions.

“Vigilance is the key this weekend,” Pani said.

“Most of our state highways are now open, but the roads and the surrounding land [have] seen a lot of rainfall - it’s sodden, and so the risk of further slips and debris is heightened.

“It’s really important motorists take care wherever they go - take your time, enjoy the long weekend journey and drive to the conditions.”

Crashes covered by theWaikato Herald this month

Gordonton crash

On Thursday, one person died and another was seriously injured after a crash in Gordonton.

Firefighters rescued a person trapped in their car after the crash on Boyd Rd, near Williamson Rd,

That person was taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

Peachgrove Rd hit-and-run

Earlier in the week, one person riding a mobility scooter died following a hit-and-run in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the collision, reported about 2.20pm on Peachgrove Rd, Fairfield, involved a person on a mobility scooter who was struck by a vehicle “that then left the scene”.

“The person was transported to Waikato Hospital where, sadly, they have died.”

State Highway 27 fatal crash

Another person died after a van rolled on State Highway 27 in the Hauraki district on June 16.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash about 11pm.

“A van rolled on SH27, near North Rd, Mangatarata [in the] Hauraki district,” the spokesperson said.

One person died at the scene.

Hampton Downs fatality

A man died following the midday crash near Hampton Downs on June 14, before which he was seen speeding past other vehicles between the left-hand lane and the “cheese-cutter” barrier.

Police later thanked members of the public who performed CPR on the motorist when he was struck by a vehicle after running from his crashed SUV on the Waikato Expressway.

A man died following the midday crash near Hampton Downs on June 14.
The news comes after two-car crash that killed five people on the outskirts of Hamilton almost doubled Waikato’s road death toll for the month of May.

The fatal accident brought Waikato’s road death toll to 11 last month.

Road fatality figures provided by the Ministry of Transport are provisional and may include deaths or crashes which are subsequently excluded. Reasons for exclusion include the crash being intentional, due to a medical event or not occurring on a public road. Figures include crashes up to midnight.

