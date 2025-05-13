Less than three days earlier, on May 8, two fishermen were rescued in a seven-hour late-night mission after their inflatable vessel was overwhelmed by swells.

Bredenbeck said without immediate rescue work by the Raglan Coastguard, both incidents could have “easily ended in tragedy”.

One of the four people rescued on Sunday was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The three adults and one teenager were found 800 metres behind Raglan bar after a Coastguard volunteer reported concerns about a boat attempting to cross at 11.21am.

Coastguard said rescue vessel Gallagher Rescue and jet skis Rylock Rescue One and Two were launched and at the scene by 11.43am.

Four people were rescued from where they clung to a chilly bin off the Raglan coast.

One jet ski transported the teenager back to Manu Bay for immediate medical attention.

Hato Hone St John sent two helicopters, an ambulance and a rapid response unit and transported four patients to Waikato Hospital.

Coastguard skipper Lee Poolton said the bar could be dangerous to navigate, as the conditions were “atrocious” on Sunday morning with an outgoing tide and a 2-metre swell.

“At this stage, the vessel has not been located and we suspect it may have sunk.”

On Thursday, May 8, two fishermen were rescued in a seven-hour late-night mission near Whale Bay.

Coastguard Raglan president Wally Hawken said the men’s inflatable vessel became submerged by swells on Thursday night.

“The men were found stranded on rocks, cold and showing signs of hypothermia.”

By 12.04am, both men were safely airlifted back to Raglan and reunited with family.

Both incidents are currently under investigation, the first by Waikato Regional Council and Sunday’s incident by New Zealand Police.

Reminders for safe bar crossings

Bredenbeck said both skippers and passengers were obliged by law to wear a lifejacket at all times of heightened risk such as bar crossings and at all times in vessels 6 metres or less while under way.

“The best time to cross a bar is anytime within three hours before high tide,” Bredenbeck said.

“As a general rule, returning back over the bar is best up to three hours before and one hour after high tide.”

Bredenbeck said a bar should never be crossed at low tide or at night.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.