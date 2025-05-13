Both incidents are currently under investigation, the first by Waikato Regional Council and Sunday’s incident by New Zealand Police.
Reminders for safe bar crossings
Bredenbeck said both skippers and passengers were obliged by law to wear a lifejacket at all times of heightened risk such as bar crossings and at all times in vessels 6 metres or less while under way.
“The best time to cross a bar is anytime within three hours before high tide,” Bredenbeck said.
“As a general rule, returning back over the bar is best up to three hours before and one hour after high tide.”
Bredenbeck said a bar should never be crossed at low tide or at night.
Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.