The lifesavers located two people in the whitewash and pulled them from the ocean.

“One person was still trapped beneath the upturned boat,” Harrison said.

A second inflatable rescue boat with a lifeguard onboard then arrived.

“The lifesaver onboard entered the water and made his way to the upturned vessel,” Harrison said.

“The boat was bobbing up and down in the waves and surrounded by a large amount of fishing line.

“After cutting through the line, the lifesaver reached the boat, managing to open the front hatch of the front deck on the vessel and help pull the person out.”

A boat carrying three people flipped on Raglan bar on Sunday afternoon.

Harrison said the boat’s three occupants were transported back to shore where they met St John ambulance staff.

“All three were taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Harrison said the actions of Surf Lifesaving members saved the lives of those three people.

“While it was fortunate surf lifeguards were training nearby, their quick actions in responding to the incident, and their training and abilities in such conditions clearly came into play during what was a fast-moving rescue.”

Harrison said with the summer holiday season approaching, police wanted to remind all New Zealanders about being safe on the water.

“Conditions can change quickly so it’s imperative boaties check weather forecasts before heading out, ensure they have sufficient communications onboard, are equipped, tell someone their plans and be safe on the water.”

Harrison said it was also important to be familiar with navigational hazards and assess conditions at and beyond the bar before leaving shore.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard.

According to Water Safety New Zealand, as of Sunday, 61 lives have been lost in water-related incidents in New Zealand this year.

That number was 22 fewer than the 10-year average (82.7) and 17 fewer than at the same time last year (78).

The data showed drowning fatalities were down 26% compared to the 10-year average.

Consistent safety messaging was cited by Water Safety NZ as a contributing factor to the drop in numbers.

Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the numbers reflected the efforts of individuals, families and communities across the country.

“It’s worth celebrating, but it’s also a reminder that we can’t let our guard down.”

Harrison said Coastguard New Zealand ran regular free bar awareness crossing courses.

“[There are] three more including one covering the nearby Port Waikato/Manukau bars scheduled before the end of the year.”

The Coastguard’s description for the Port Waikato/Manukau bar crossing seminar said the event was run by “local legends” from Coastguard Waiuku.

“It’s casual and free,” the description said.

The seminar description said it would help attendees learn how to understand the local features of the bar, better interpret the conditions, prepare boats for a bar crossing and what to do in an emergency.

