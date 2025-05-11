India-Pakistan ceasefire falters following explosions in Kashmir, and world leaders urge Russia to accept 30-day ceasefire proposal. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Four people were rescued from where they clung to a chilly bin off the Raglan coast this morning.

The three adults and one teenager were found after reports of a boat in distress reached Coastguard New Zealand at 11.21am.

Coastguard said rescue vessel Gallagher Rescue and jetskis Rylock Rescue One and Two launched and were on scene by 11.43am.

“Three adults and a teenager were found clinging to a floating chilly bin and were transported back to shore where two received immediate medical attention from Hato Hone St John Ambulance crew.”