Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News
Updated

Raglan Coastguard rescue four clinging to chilly bin in the water

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
Quick Read

India-Pakistan ceasefire falters following explosions in Kashmir, and world leaders urge Russia to accept 30-day ceasefire proposal. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Four people were rescued from where they clung to a chilly bin off the Raglan coast this morning.

The three adults and one teenager were found after reports of a boat in distress reached Coastguard New Zealand at 11.21am.

Coastguard said rescue vessel Gallagher Rescue and jetskis Rylock Rescue One and Two launched and were on scene by 11.43am.

Four people were rescued from where they clung to a chilly bin off the Raglan coast this morning.
Four people were rescued from where they clung to a chilly bin off the Raglan coast this morning.

“Three adults and a teenager were found clinging to a floating chilly bin and were transported back to shore where two received immediate medical attention from Hato Hone St John Ambulance crew.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hato Hone St John sent two helicopters, an ambulance and a rapid response unit and said paramedics were “still on scene” as of 12.30pm.

Police said four people were taken back to shore and one person was being transported to hospital.

“Everyone is accounted for.”

Last week, two fishermen were rescued in a seven-hour late-night mission near Whale Bay.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Coastguard Raglan president Wally Hawken said the men’s inflatable vessel became submerged by swells on Thursday night.

“The men were found stranded on rocks, cold and showing signs of hypothermia.”

By 12.04am, both men were safely airlifted back to Raglan and reunited with family.

More to come.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News