“The process has been robust. It’s a presentation of the best possible outcome.”

Raglan Wastewater Treatment Plant is currently being upgraded.

Rayner said he hoped the community would participate in the presentation on November 19 and provide their feedback.

“The meeting is at Raglan Club so people can get dinner. We want to reach the community to the best of our ability.”

Waikato District Council waters manager Keith Martin said the proposal came from ongoing discussions with key groups and technical research and investigation.

Martin said the solutions proposed were “cost-effective”.

“The plant is currently being upgraded to a membrane bioreactor,” Martin said.

“That means that the wastewater discharged will be filtered highly effectively, which means the council has more options in terms of what can safely be done with the treated wastewater.”

Martin said community groups have favoured a land-based discharge on to a gully at Wainui Reserve with further technical assessments progressing from that option.

“Devices for groundwater monitoring will be installed on Wainui Reserve around November 11 and will be in place for three months.”

Long-time Raglan resident John Lawson said the council had been under pressure to find an alternative discharge solution for treated wastewater since sewage works were done about 20 years ago.

Currently, treated wastewater is discharged into the harbour.

While the water is treated, Lawson said, discharge did not flow out to sea but “hung around the coast” because of currents.

Lawson said he hoped many members of the community would attend the upcoming meeting.

“They’ve done quite well on the consultation. They’ve been updating us reasonably well,” Lawson said.

“The more people who get involved in making these decisions the better.”

The special presentation evening will be at 6pm on Tuesday, November 19, at the Raglan Club.

Council staff will also hold pop-up sessions in Raglan later in the summer, with dates to be confirmed.

