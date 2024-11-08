After “many years’ work”, Waikato District Council is set to present “the best possible outcome” for how Raglan’s wastewater treatment and discharge will be managed.
According to a statement issued this week, the council will host a special presentation on November 19 at the Raglan Club to update the local community on the council’s proposal.
“How and where treated wastewater is discharged from the Raglan Wastewater Treatment Plant has been an area of discussion for some time, with mana whenua and community concerned about discharge of treated wastewater into Raglan Harbour,” the statement said.
Raglan Community Board deputy chairman Chris Rayner has been working with the council and contractor Watercare on the proposal for about six years.
“The proposal outlines the outcomes of many years’ work to find an alternative land-based discharge for the wastewater,” Rayner said.