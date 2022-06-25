Enrich Group Management Services human resources executive lead Janet Steffert. Photo / Supplied

Enrich Group's Management Services human resources executive lead Janet Steffert has worked in the employment field for 25 years but providing human resources advice is the highlight of her career, she says.

Management Services is part of Enrich Group, a family of organisations with common and complimentary services that support people with disabilities and those living with autism and neurodiversities.

Janet started with Enrich+ in Te Awamutu in 2017 and moved into management services two years later. She says the values of the organisation aligned with her own.

"I am passionate about what I do and about the clients I support.

"My goal is to work alongside the chief executives, leaders and managers to enable their organisations to meet their strategic goals.

"I strive to assist the people I work with succeed and contribute to the success of their organisation."

Janet is a true Waikato local being born in Huntly and now living in Hamilton. Her first job was with the then Huntly Borough Council as an administrator, which she left after four years to have the first of her three children.

She returned to the workforce 10 years later with Natural Gas Corporation, where her administration skills were recognised as being ideal for the Human Resources field.

She gained a Diploma in Human Resources and worked for Natural Gas, Sitel NZ and Genesis Energy as an HR adviser, consultant, resource consultant, talent acquisition consultant and manager before starting with Enrich Group.

In more recent years, she has been able to work alongside her not-for-profit clients to provide the sort of service that usually comes with a huge cost.

"We know what it's like in the not-for-profit sector, particularly those working in the disability area. It comes with incredible challenges which we understand."

Janet provided human resources advice to Life Unlimited, Progress to Health, Specialist Rehab Services and her own Enrich Group family.

"This has been a highlight of my career, being able to do this. What happens with smaller organisations is they don't have a team, you generally have one person doing everything. I know there are a number of other organisations without the dedicated resources and we're able to assist."

Janet says she is in awe of the people who work in the disability sector.

"The people have so much passion to make a difference in people's lives and so I want to do the best I can with my skills for these people. No matter who my customer is, I want them to succeed and make wise choices."

She enjoys working on-site at client premises which enables her to get to know their people and their cultures.

Outside of work, Janet has eight grandchildren who she loves spending time with. She and her husband David enjoy travelling, hanging out with friends and spending time with their church family at the Whitiora Bible Church and in the weekly home groups they run.