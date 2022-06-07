Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate addresses the unit at the end of the pass-out parade. Photo / Supplied

Enrich Group's special relationship with the Hamilton City Cadet Unit was to the fore again recently, with chief executive Karen Scott a special guest at the unit's pass-out graduation.

Karen, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and the unit's patron, Brigadier Jon Broadley, attended the parade on May 22 in Hamilton and presented awards and promotions.

Cadet Robyan Maetai, of Hamilton, was awarded the honour of best new recruit by Mayor Paula.

All three then inspected the cadets at the end of Exercise Upham, their three-day recruit camp.

Hamilton City Cadet Unit and Te Awamutu Community Cadet Unit and support staff at the passing-out graduation. Photo / Supplied

The camp was for all new cadets and was part of their training syllabus. Skills learned over the weekend include NZ Cadet Forces drill, uniform care and maintenance, cadet force knowledge, general service knowledge and the code of conduct.

The cadets participated in graduation, or pass-out parade, where they went from the rank of cadet under training to the rank of cadet.

Enrich+ Supported Activities service manager Janne Nottage has had a long involvement herself with the Hamilton City Cadet Unit.

Last year she attended the New Zealand Defence Force's Cadet Force employer of the year ceremony in Wellington where Enrich+ was named runner-up.

Enrich Group chief executive Karen Scott presents certificates to the new recruits. Photo / Supplied

Enrich+ is part of Enrich Group, a family of organisations with common and complementary services that support people with disabilities and those living with autism and neurodiversities.

The Supported Activities service works alongside participants to build natural supports in the community through volunteering, leisure activities and socialising.

The cadet unit is based permanently at Enrich+'s Princes St premises in Hamilton from where the Supported Activities service operates.

"This strengthens the relationship between the cadet unit and Enrich," said Janne.