Hannah MacFarlane (Coming round the mountain), Julie Tate (Van Gogh), tutor Theresa Siemonek, Stevie Cook (Van Gogh bedroom) and Andrea Meddings (Road Trip). Photo / Supplied

The work of seven Te Awamutu Enrich+ artists will be considered for the annual IHC Art Awards, which feature 100 pieces of art.

The creative heads behind the artworks that made it to the award's semi-final are Hannah MacFarlane, Julie Tate, Stevie Cook, Andrea Meddings, Pauline Beuno, Sarah Griffin and Kathleen Bayer.

The IHC Art Awards provide artists living with an intellectual disability the opportunity to have their talent recognised, their voices heard, and to sell their work.

The final judging of the 30 finalists will take place in Wellington next Wednesday, July 27.

The artwork of the Te Awamutu artists will go on show at a pop-up gallery in Wellington and will be available for sale from July 27 as part of the Top 100 artwork showcase. The public is also able to vote for their favourite piece for a People's Choice award.

Enrich+ Art Tutor Theresa Siemonek says she is thrilled to see so many of her artists in the top 100.

"I'm really proud of what our artists have done. They join a long list of our artists over many years who have featured in the IHC art awards."

Award entries were open to artists aged 13 years or over with an intellectual disability or autism. The judging panel consists of Whanganui actor and model Libby Hunsdale, Auckland-based sculptor Simon Lewis Wards, and Christchurch entrepreneur and Student Volunteer Army founder Sam Johnson.

Enrich+ currently has 26 artists participating in its Supported Activities art and craft sessions in Te Awamutu. It is a place to come together to develop artistic skills and techniques with like-minded people. The artists' work is on display at the Enrich+ Centre and Gallery on Teasdale Street.

Pauline Beuno with her work "Wasteland", Sarah Griffin with her piece "Mount Cook" and Kathleen Bayer with "Falcon Master". Photo / Supplied

Enrich+ Service Manager Shelley Blair says the award finalists' works and other art pieces will be available for sale by auction at a special art festival fundraiser for local charity Riding for the Disabled on July 28.

Blair says: "We wanted to give back to a charitable organisation that does some wonderful work in our community and Te Awamutu Riding for the Disabled was an obvious choice, and will receive a percentage of the auctioned items."

The festival will also celebrate the artistic talents of local people in the community. Tickets for the event are on sale at Enrich+. Inquire Shelley at 027 4400 294.

Enrich+ is a Te Awamutu-based disability organisation that offers support programmes for individuals living with disabilities, autism and neurodiversity.

IHC is a New Zealand organisation that advocates for the rights, inclusion and welfare of all people with intellectual disabilities and supports them to live satisfying lives in the community. It was founded in 1949.

IHC originally stood for Intellectually Handicapped Children's Society, but terms like 'handicapped' are no longer used, and the initials don't stand for intellectually handicapped children anymore. The organisation decided to keep the initials because the name was so well-known.