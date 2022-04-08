Southbound lanes of the Expressway near Ngaruawahia will be closed overnight next week for sign installation. The detour is from Taupiri to Horotiu on the old Great South Rd. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Traffic will be flowing on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway by the middle of this year, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says.

Long sections are already complete, with construction now concentrated in the Southern Interchange at Tamahere and on the extension of Resolution Drive.

Large gantries have been built across the expressway in the north and south. These carry large signs directing traffic into the correct lanes.

The foundations were built on-site, and the gantries built off-site in sections. Night closures of State Highway 1 (SH1) were required to lift the gantry sections into place, bolt them together and install the signs.

Further closures and detours are ahead as the Hamilton section heads to completion, with some coming up from next week.

Through April and May, traffic on SH1 in Tamahere will be switched to new lanes to allow the final layers of asphalt to be laid through the Southern Interchange. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The programme for April and May includes:

• April 11-14: SH1-Ngāruawāhia section, full closure of southbound lanes for gantry and sign installation, 7pm-6am. Detour is from Taupiri to Horotiu via Ngāruawāhia.

• April 19-22: SH1-Ngāruawāhia section, full closure of northbound lanes for barrier removal, 7pm to 6am. Detour is from Horotiu to Taupiri via Ngāruawāhia.

• May 1-6: SH1-Tamahere, full closure north and south from SH26-Hillcrest roundabout to SH21-Tamahere Interchange, from 7pm-6am, for pavement construction and traffic realignment. Detours from north are via SH26 and SH1b to Cambridge, from the south are SH21 and SH3. Local property access will be maintained at all times.

• May 8-13: Tamahere southbound closure: times and detours as above, for pavement construction and traffic realignment.

Any date changes will be posted at the expressway Facebook page: www.facebook.com/waikatoexpressway

Waikato and BoP state highway works for April

Road contractors are continuing to work across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty state highway network in the lead-up to the Easter and Anzac Day holiday period.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and its contractors are completing an ambitious programme to improve safety and resilience of the network. However, the agency says that like many other workplaces, contractors are experiencing Covid-19 cases among their workforces, which may cause plans to change at short notice.

Roger Brady, Bay of Plenty system manager, maintenance and operations, says: "Waka Kotahi takes seriously our responsibilities for the safety of our staff, contractors and members of the public. All worksites have comprehensive Covid-19 protocols and work plans in place for the various Covid-19 traffic light settings and Omicron phases, which are strictly adhered to."

Contractors have also undertaken extensive planning to make sure essential maintenance can continue. However, there may be some disruption to other planned works as contractor crews are experiencing a high number of positive cases.

Work being carried out for the removal of the existing road surface on Hatepe Hill. Photo / Waka Kotahi

"With critical work programmes taking place in nearby regions as well, we are unable to call on additional resources outside the region," Brady says.

Over the Easter and Anzac Day holiday weekends all sites will shut down at midday the day before the long weekend commences, before re-starting at 9am each Tuesday. There is a small window between the long weekends. Crews will still be operating, most notably at night on SH1 in Maungatautari.

Because of the impact of Covid-19 on workers, road users on some routes may notice more roadside litter or debris than usual, and Waka Kotahi says it is working hard to clear this as quickly as possible.

"We thank people for their patience as we support our contractors to manage the health and safety of their workforces while continuing to ensure the state highway network remains safe for all those who use it," says Brady.

Check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before you travel for up-to-date information.