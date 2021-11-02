110km/h Waikato Expressway speed limit from Hampton Downs to Tamahere proposed

Tamahere Interchange, where many motorists from this region will join the Waikato Expressway. Photo / Ascend Photography

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is proposing to raise the speed limit on 64km of the Waikato Expressway from Hampton Downs to Tamahere to 110km/h and wants to hear what the public thinks of the idea

Feedback on the 110km/h proposal through the existing Huntly, Rangiriri, and Longswamp sections and the almost completed Hamilton section is open until 5pm on Tuesday, November 23.

The Waikato Expresway Hamilton bypass at the Southern Interchange in May this year. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport

Waikato Expressway is part of SH1 and is a key strategic transport corridor, connecting Auckland to the agricultural and business centres of Waikato and Bay of Plenty. It is close to completion and is designed to improve economic growth and productivity through safer, more efficient movement of people and freight.

Waka Kotahi says the Hamilton section is scheduled to open in mid-2022. Once complete, the expressway will improve safety, reliability, and congestion on SH1 by delivering a modern, safe four-lane highway from south of the Bombay Hills to south of Cambridge, the agency says.

In late 2017, following consultation, the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway was increased to 110km/h.

The Huntly, Rangiriri, and Longswamp sections of the expressway have been designed and built to be safely driven at 110km/h. The Hamilton section will also be able to be safely driven at 110km/h. These sections have features that make it safer for travelling at higher speeds.

Waka Kotahi is now preparing to upgrade the remaining sections; Ōhinewai, Hampton Downs, Ngāruawāhia, and Tamahere. This will mean that, when completed, 64km of the Waikato Expressway between Hampton Downs and Tamahere will meet the necessary design and safety standards for a 110km/h speed limit.

Section of the Waikato Expressway which could have a 110km/h speed limit, with varying limits at the interchanges. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport

Waka Kotahi director regional relationships David Speirs says before any speed limits can be changed, Waka Kotahi must consult, as part of the legal process for speed limit reviews.

"It's important people have the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed speed limit changes and let us know if there are any additional factors we need to consider before a final decision is made."

People can provide their feedback via the Waka Kotahi website, email, or post.

Mr Speirs says this road has been selected because of its design and safety features.

"The Government invests heavily in our transport system and has upgraded many state highways with a focus on making them safer and more efficient.

"The speed limit can only be increased to 110km/h on roads which have features that make it safe for travelling at higher speeds, this includes having at least two lanes in each direction, a central median barrier, and no significant curves."

Feedback on the Waikato Expressway 110km/h speed review is open until 5pm on Tuesday, November 23. Submissions can be emailed to waikato.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz, or completed online here.

People can also download a consultation form from the same webpage, that can be posted for free.