SH27 detour coming up as work on new bridge progresses

The existing Mangawhero Stream bridge, built in 1934, had a poor safety record due to its narrowness and the unexpected curves in the road leading up to it. Photo / Supplied

The existing Mangawhero Stream bridge, built in 1934, had a poor safety record due to its narrowness and the unexpected curves in the road leading up to it. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 27 south of Matamata will be detoured from January 10 to April 14 to allow for the completion of new stretches of road either side of the new bridge being built over the Mangawhero Stream.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says its project to replace the bridge and realign a section of SH27 about 7 kilometres south of Matamata has been progressing well, and the detour is required to ensure the new sections of road can be safely joined to the existing state highway.

Regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton says the new road is 1.4 metres lower than the existing road at the northern end, so about 200 metres of the highway has to be cut down and rebuilt to link to the new bridge approaches.

"We realise any detour is inconvenient for road users, however by doing this we will be able to complete the project and open as soon as the new bridge is complete. This is expected to be about five months ahead of schedule," Wilton says.

While the highway is closed, traffic will be detoured along State Highway 29, Hopkins Rd and Hinuera Rd, adding around 3.7km to a journey between Tirau and Matamata.

SH27 south of Matamata will be closed at the Mangawhero Stream bridge from January 10 to April 14. Photo / Supplied

Three months have been allowed for the closure to ensure the work can be completed and properly sealed by early April when the new bridge is forecast to be complete.

When State Highway 27 reopens in April, traffic will be running over the new bridge, with the project fully complete around the middle of 2022.

The Mangawhero Stream bridge is being replaced because of its high crash rate, with contributing factors the narrowness of the bridge and the unexpected dips and curves in the road leading up to it.

Upcoming closure of Kay Rd, Hamilton

Also from January 10, Kay Rd in Hamilton's northeast suburbs will be closed to enable construction of Resolution Drive, which is being extended from Borman Rd to link with the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.

Wilton says when the expressway opens to traffic around the middle of 2022, the eastern side of Kay Rd will join Resolution Drive Extension with a left-in and left-out configuration. The western side of Kay Rd will remain permanently closed near Tennille Street.

"The western side will keep the name Kay Rd while the eastern side from Resolution Drive to Horsham Downs Rd will be called Ennion Rise."

During construction vehicle access will be maintained for a small number of Kay Rd properties inside the closure zone.

The extension of Resolution Drive provides a key city connection to and from the Resolution Interchange. It is being built for Hamilton City Council by CityEdge Alliance, which is delivering the 22km Hamilton section of the expressway.

An underpass will allow pedestrians and cyclists to go under Resolution Drive near Tennille St, while shared paths are being built out to the interchange.

A link road from the interchange to Horsham Downs Rd is being built separately by Waikato District Council.