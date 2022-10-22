The updated draft strategy guides where, when and how the river city will grow in the next 50 years. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton's nickname as the "city of the future" has never been more appropriate than now as New Zealand's fourth-largest city continues to experience growth.

With more and more people flocking to the "Tron", Hamilton City Council has developed a refreshed Urban Growth Strategy to ensure Hamilton is the best place to live and work with housing choices, employment opportunities and community amenities accessible to all who call the river city home.

The draft strategy prioritises growing up from the central city first, which is in line with the recent Plan Change 12 and the Government's direction for growth. It also recognises the need to build near the key transport routes and create great communities in committed greenfield areas, like Peacocke.

The draft also includes a set of principles to guide opportunities for the city to extend to include new land if it's required.

Growth Programmes manager Karen Saunders said the strategy which guides where, when and how the city will grow in the next 50 years is open for public feedback until November 20.

The strategy is about making the most of the opportunities growth presents. It's about homes, jobs and ensuring that as Hamilton grows it enhances the wellbeing of all Hamiltonians and delivers vibrant, connected communities.

"This is city-shaping stuff," says Saunders.

"With Hamilton's population expected to continue to significantly grow we need to think carefully about where Hamiltonians will live and work. It's not just about the physical buildings – we need to consider things like how people will move around, the impact on the Waikato River, how we'll pay for the infrastructure, like water pipes, to support more homes and how we can respond to climate change.

"Hamilton has some pretty big advantages. Our strategic location between Auckland and Tauranga means we're an economic powerhouse and by working with our neighbours, we can bring benefits to the entire region.

"This strategy takes advantage of our opportunities, as well as responding to our challenges, and sets the direction for how we'll deliver that growth and build connected, vibrant and prosperous communities for all Hamiltonians."

For more information, a copy of the draft Hamilton Urban Growth Strategy and to have your say visit hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay, any Hamilton City Library or Council offices in Garden Place.