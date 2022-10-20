No day off for bin collectors on Labour Day. Photo / Supplied

Kerbside services will go ahead as normal for Hamilton Kirikiriroa for Labour Day on Monday, October 24.

While many people will enjoy a day off and a sleep-in, contractors will be busy, collecting rubbish and recycling around the city.

"If your collection day is Monday, put your bins out as usual by 7am," said Hamilton City Council's resource recovery delivery manager Trent Fowles. "If a sleep-in is on the agenda, or you plan to go away, put them out the evening before so your bins don't get missed."

Fowles said if you do put your bins out in the evening, make sure the food waste bins are locked, with the handle in the upright position. "This keeps the smells in and the animals out," he said.

Bad smells aren't coming from only food waste bins. Fowles said recycling bins are also becoming smelly, with many non-recyclable items making their way into the yellow bins.

"Your yellow bin is for clean recycling labelled 1-7 – that's plastics, tins, cans paper and cardboard. Everything should be as clean as possible."

Fowles said electrical appliances, bags of rubbish, food scraps and used nappies are some of the more common non-recyclables found in kerbside bins.

"These items are all for your red bin and food scraps should be in the green bin.

Electrical appliances, batteries and whiteware can all be dropped off for free at the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre, where they can all be recycled.

"If you aren't sure which items can be recycled, we have a bin sorter on our Fight the Landfill website. But the best rule is if in doubt, keep it out."

If anyone has excess waste, items for recycling or green waste, on Labour Day the Resource Recovery Centre will be open from 9am to 4pm, and the Hamilton Organic Centre will be open 8am to 5pm.

If you have a missed collection or aren't sure which day your collection is, use the address finder on fightthelandfill.co.nz or download the free Antenno App.