Some of the Stars of Brass, Harmen Vanhoorne (left, cornet), David Bremner (trombone), and Luke Spence (euphonium) with Hamilton City Brass. Photo / Supplied

Some of the Stars of Brass, Harmen Vanhoorne (left, cornet), David Bremner (trombone), and Luke Spence (euphonium) with Hamilton City Brass. Photo / Supplied

The Details

What: Stars of Brass – with Hamilton City Brass

When: Saturday, October 29, 7.30pm

Where: Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: www.ticketek.co.nz

Hamilton City Brass welcomes five of New Zealand's superstars of brass music at their upcoming Stars of Brass concert at Clarence St Theatre.

Musical director Mason Elliot – himself an extremely talented and accomplished flugelhorn musician - has assembled a stellar cast of New Zealand brass soloists to accompany Hamilton City Brass.

Mason's original Stars of Brass concept was to assemble a lineup of New Zealand's top brass musicians with a view to impress and inspire both Hamilton's musical community and his band, particularly its younger members.

With each soloist eager and keen to collaborate with Hamilton City Brass, the Stars of Brass (after a few Covid hiccups) concert is now a reality. The musicians of Hamilton City Brass are excited to be on stage with musicians of this calibre and are looking forward to the experience.

Heading the lineup of brass soloists is Wellington trombonist David Bremner. Principal trombone for the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Bremner is a versatile musician having recorded with rock band Crowded House, the Foden's Richardson and Desford brass bands in the UK, the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra as well as musical director of the National Band of New Zealand.

From a musical New Plymouth family, David has ties to the Waikato as his grandfather Dick Edgecombe and two uncles, John and Richard, all top brass instrumentalists themselves, hailed from Te Awamutu.

International cornet soloist Harmen Vanhoorne's impressive list of achievements include awards at the British Open Solo Competition and the European Brass Band Solo Competition.

Harmen is director of music for North Shore Brass and has held the principal cornet seat for the National Band of New Zealand for three years. Harmen is widely known for displaying stunning musical technique whilst delivering entertainment at its best.

Originally from Scotland, soprano cornet player Kay Mackenzie is known in Britain as one of the leading soprano players of today by securing and holding seats in highly ranked British brass bands. Kay is the soprano player of the National Band and is the 2022 Eb Soprano Cornet Champion of New Zealand.

Music is a passion and profession for Kay. She is the head of music at Nelson's Nayland College, which has a vibrant arts department and bustling schedule.

Euphonium player Luke Spence graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Music and Postgraduate Diploma in Performance Euphonium from the NZ School of Music. A member of five National Secondary Schools Brass Bands, one National Youth Jazz Orchestra, 10 National Youth brass bands, and four National Bands of New Zealand, Luke is the principal euphonium for NZ's champion brass band Wellington Brass.

Bass trombonist David Paligora had never touched a musical instrument until he listened to Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata at age 11. Since then the love of music and his musical skills have grown from strength to strength. In 2020, David was the winner at the International NZ Brass Festival. A member of North Shore Brass, he has been a member of the National Brass Band of NZ in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Hamilton City Brass celebrating their success at the 2022 Brass Band Championships. Photo / Supplied

The Stars will be holding both a Brass Workshop and a Brass Masterclass before the concert to share their wealth of knowledge and experience with both youth players and more-experienced musicians.

This opportunity to learn from musicians at the top of their game is made possible with support from Hamilton City Creative Communities. Anyone interested in joining the workshop or masterclass should contact secretary@hamiltonbrass.co.nz

Hamilton City Brass representative Marilyn Edgecombe says: "This lineup of brass soloists is unsurpassed and Hamilton is indeed fortunate to have these top musicians assembling for a concert together.

"Anyone with a passion for brass or even just a passing interest in music will enjoy this evening of first-class entertainment with some of New Zealand's most eminent musicians".

The Stars of Brass programme features sensational solos, dynamic duets, and simply outstanding virtuosity. Be prepared to be dazzled, charmed, and awed by these brilliant Stars of Brass!

Following Stars of Brass, Hamilton City Brass will be preparing for the Christmas season with two Christmas concerts planned and four weeks of bringing festive music to Hamilton's communities.

• Tickets from Ticketek – booking fees apply. Adults: $45, seniors/students: $35, children 12yrs & under: $25; family (2ad+3ch): $115.00. Phone Bookings & Inquiries: 0800 TICKETEK (842 538). Clarence St Theatre - 59 Clarence St, Hamilton: Hours: Mon-Fri, 9am-2pm (no cash sales accepted).