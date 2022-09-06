Hamilton Brass musicians in their nightwear ready to play through the night. From left; Ross McAdam, Katie Barr, Richard Edgecombe, Lizzie Barr, Malcolm Barr. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton Brass musicians in their nightwear ready to play through the night. From left; Ross McAdam, Katie Barr, Richard Edgecombe, Lizzie Barr, Malcolm Barr. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton brass bands have turned the phrase 'We haven't got a brass razoo' on its head and switched it into a fun 24-hour play-a-thon musical event to help buy some new instruments.

Fresh from their recent successes at the New Zealand Brass Band Championships in Wellington, musicians from Hamilton City Brass, along with Hamilton Auxiliary Brass, will be playing through the night during their upcoming Brass Razoo event.

Players and supporters aged from seven to 82-years-old are already digging out their onesies and pyjamas in readiness to stay throughout the night.

This mega-fundraising event will involve over 80 musicians of all ages from three bands – including the Hamilton Brass Factory – an enthusiastic learners group which develops young brass players.

The bands have invited other local bands, musicians, and singers to perform during the 24 hours, bringing a diverse musical programme to the Razoo which includes rock bands, choirs, a ukulele group, and a kids' sing-a-long.

Hamilton City Brass celebrating their success at the 2022 Brass Band Championships. Photo / Supplied

A host of musical activities are planned, including the Longest Note Competition; Conduct the Band; and Requests by Hamilton City Brass. Razoo organiser Marilyn Edgecombe says: "It is going to be a terrific 24 hours – everyone is really enthusiastic and looking forward to it. We're confident that the Razoo is going to be a huge success – both musically and financially."

Band members have been busy gathering sponsorship and support from local businesses, friends and families. During the 24 hours, there will also be raffles and auctions for different products and services.

Funds raised from the Brass Razoo will go towards the purchase of instruments – a cornet, a trombone, and new carpeting for the organisation's band room.

Unlike some instruments, brass instruments don't get better with age, so the band has an instrument replacement programme to ensure that their musicians have quality instruments to play – from young learners up to members of national representative bands.

Brass and percussion instruments are not inexpensive, so the band is continually sourcing funding and fundraising, and the past two Covid years have meant that this has been difficult.

Edgecombe invites Hamiltonians along to the Razoo. "We'd love as many people to come along – day or night; support the bands, and enjoy the music and fun that we'll certainly be having".

For anyone that can't make it along to the Brass Razoo, the bands welcome donations at their GiveaLittle page.

The Details

What: Brass Razoo! 24 hours of live music from Hamilton City Brass + Hamilton Auxiliary Band + Hamilton Brass Factory

When: 7pm Friday, September 16 to 7pm Saturday, September 17

Where: The Band room, 245 Clyde Street, Hamilton East

Tickets: Entry by donation