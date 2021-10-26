Tokoroa welcomes back its iconic Pine Man after urgent restoration

The Pine Man is still looking a bit green after being re-tanalised. Photo / Supplied

Tokoroa has its iconic Pine Man back after he had to be removed for restoration mid-July.

The sudden restoration followed after a routine inspection found rot in various places of the well-loved sculpture which is also often referred to as the Chainsaw Man. Original artist of the Pine Man, Peter Dooley, took care of the urgent "surgery" but realised the damage to the sculpture was worse than first assumed.

Holes originally drilled for oiling had become entry points for moisture that led to internal rot, which required timber to either need replacing or filling and then treating. The Pine Man also developed some significant cracks due to exposure to the elements.



Therefore, his left arm and shoulder, sections of his head, the rear of his torso and under his left boot had to be completely rebuilt during the restoration. The holes for oiling have now been filled and sealed.

South Waikato District Council's Parks and Reserves Manager Phil Parker said: "We're thrilled that the restoration has gone as well as it did. Having the original artist Peter Dooley doing the restoration was extremely beneficial and council is very appreciative for his time and care."

The Pine Man is currently still looking a bit sick and green, but Parker said there is no reason to worry. "He's quite healthy! [He is green] because he has been re-tanalised to ensure he is protected into the future and can stand pride of place in our Talking Pole forest for another 17 years."

The green will fade over the coming months and the sculpture will receive a fresh coat of brown stain once the tanalisation has been absorbed. The restoration cost was just under $29,000 - which was well worth it says Parker. "Given how popular he is - simply iconic of Tokoroa and the South Waikato and loved by many."

The restoration and reinstallation was a large logistical operation involving multiple contractors. "Many of those involved either donated or heavily discounted their involvement as their way of ensuring the South Waikato community got its beloved Pine Man back," Parker said.

Raukawa kaumatua blessed the Pine Man prior to the re-installation last Wednesday.

Commissioned by the Rotary Club of Tokoroa, the sculpture was originally carved by Dooley and installed in 2004. He has stood pride of place in Leith Place for 17 years.

The Tokoroa Talking Pole Forest that the Pine Man is overlooking is a collection of to date 46 sculptures that depict the variety of cultures in the South Waikato community. Because of the district's forestry heritage, many of the poles are made from pine and other local woods.

Council staff are currently working through a review of the Talking Pole Strategy to capture maintenance and condition assessments of existing poles, development of new poles, removal of older poles and end of life options as poles reach the end of their natural life.