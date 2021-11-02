Coromandel and Tokoroa homes named Lockwood House of the Year finalists

Brian and Glennis Webster say the design of their Hahei home was based on plans that inspired them more than 20 years ago. Photo / Supplied

Two homes at opposite ends of the Waikato Herald circulation area have been named as finalists in Lockwood's House of the Year competition.

One is in the hills above Hahei in the Coromandel and the other in South Waikato positioned to take in Tokoroa's stunning rural views.

The other three finalists are in Pāpāmoa, Western Bay of Plenty, and Kapiti Coast. Public voting is now open to decide on a winner from the five finalists.

Lockwood House of the Year has been running for five years but only judged on a public vote since 2020.

The Websters' property in the hills above Hahei commands outstanding panoramic views. Photo / Supplied

Coromandel couple Brian and Glennis Webster say the design of their newly built Hahei home was based on plans that inspired them more than 20 years ago.

"We've held on to a particular Lockwood plan book for close to 25 years as we've always loved the design. After all these years, our vision has finally come to fruition," says Brian.

The Websters, who have lived locally for 20 years, have always loved Lockwood's aesthetic. After semi-retiring from running an avocado orchard, the couple was inspired to make the most of their property in the hills above Hahei and commanding outstanding panoramic views.

The Websters' Lockwood home was built by local company Coastwood Homes. Photo / Supplied

"We love the strength and durability of Lockwood and are great believers in using wood. We also like to support local, so with the wood sourced and manufactured in New Zealand, Lockwood was an obvious choice," says Brian.

Adding to the 'support local' ideal, the Websters contracted local company Coastwood Homes to build their home.

"It's been challenging for businesses across the country during these last 18 months, so being able to support one of our community's small businesses has been a really positive experience.

"We had to stop building after the first lockdown was announced, so the part-built structure was under tarps for many weeks. Despite the setback, Coastwood made the process everything we had hoped and expected it to be," says Brian.

Peter and Jenny Mariu's Lockwood home in Tokoroa – aptly named Cherry Tree Rise for the 32 cherry trees on the property - serves as a B&B business for the Mariu family.

Cherry Tree Rise is a B&B business for the Mariu family. Photo / Supplied

For Jenny, the business has offered a new lease of life following 32 years working as a St John intensive care paramedic and local station manager. She says she loves meeting and greeting people from all over New Zealand.

"Tokoroa is right in the middle of all the major attractions in Rotorua, Taupō, and Matamata, so we are seeing a growing number of people visiting the area," she says.

The home features a soundproof cavity slider through the centre, allowing the two-bedroom cottage to be split into two units, sleeping four on each side.

"We just loved the durability and quality of Lockwood. We wanted something really simple and comfortable, but also something that offered our guests a bit of luxury," says Jenny.

"From the outside, our home looks reasonably small, but our guests have been blown away by how spacious it really is, which all comes down to great design," she says.

Having the home built off-site at Lockwood's Rotorua factory and transported to Tokoroa meant the house could be completed in a shorter time frame, and the couple could begin their new business sooner.

The home features a soundproof cavity slider through the centre, allowing the two-bedroom cottage to be split into two units. Photo / Supplied

For 70 years, Lockwood Homes have been part of the fabric of Aotearoa New Zealand. Lockwood House of the Year provides a chance to celebrate the longevity, outstanding performance, and flexibility of Lockwood homes, many of which have become national treasures.

As one of New Zealand's original innovative manufacturing success stories, Lockwood has proven to be as enduring as it is successful.

