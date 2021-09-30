The 90% Project: Waikato DHB rolls out mobile vaccination clinics to reach communities

Waikato DHB Covid-19 Vaccination programme lead Maree Munro. Photo / Supplied

More than 70 per cent of Waikato's eligible population has had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the Waikato District Health Board has launched its own mobile clinics to reach the more remote rural areas of the region.

The latest figures show 148,202 people (40 per cent) within the region are fully vaccinated and the Waikato is sitting just under the national average for vaccinations, says Waikato DHB Covid vaccination programme manager Maree Munro.

"Which is not the best, but it could also be worse. Our concern is the low uptake from our Māori community."

In total, the Waikato DHB has delivered 408,240 vaccinations. On Tuesday alone, they administered 3541 doses.

To reach out to more people, the DHB has eight mobile vaccination clinics ready to go out into the community every day.

Munro says: "We got such a big region to cover which is quite different to the ones of other DHBs. We have diverse, rural and deprived areas, and quite a big Māori population."

Farming communities are so busy that sometimes it is not a matter of whether people want to get the vaccine, but can they find the time. "So we asked ourselves, what can we do to make it easier," Munro said.

In order to get the vaccine to as many people as possible, the DHB works closely with the communities.

"The Tokoroa clinic is a great example of a collaborative effort. Together with [Raukawa Charitable Trust and the South Waikato Pacific Island Community Services], we delivered a programme for the community. It was important to listen to the community leaders because they know their [people] and the community trusts them."

Meanwhile the DHB, in co-operation with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Waikato Regional Council, is offering free bus rides to and from Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

To travel free on any regional or city bus, passengers simply show the bus driver their appointment letter or text confirmation on their mobile phone.

With the support of the Waikato DHB and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Waikato Regional Council is now offering free public transport to and from vaccination appointments. Photo / Supplied

On NZME's The 90% Project, Munro says: "I think 90 per cent very achievable. It's just about getting people to come in. The [ones] who were very keen to get their vaccine will have gotten their jabs by now, so it is about the groups [of people] that are still hesitant or too busy."

For the people still concerned about the vaccine, Munro recommends talking to professionals. "It is okay to have questions, just ask the right people. I can only encourage people to talk to their doctor or ring the 0800 number. Or whenever you see a [purple] flag just pop in and ask your question rather than going on Facebook.

"There is a lot of misinformation out there."

The DHB will have a drop-in vaccination clinic on Friday, October 1, at Kio Kio United Sports Club in Ōtorohanga, from 10am to 3pm.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be set up in Hamilton, at Pak'nSave Clarence St on Wednesday and Thursday next week. There will also be a mobile clinic at Pak'nSave Mill St on Thursday and Friday this week.