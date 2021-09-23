The 90% Project: Club rugby champs The Guzzlers take on new foe

The Hamilton Old Boys rugby sevens team, also known as The Guzzlers, at The Helm on Wednesday after rolling up their sleeves in the fight against the Delta strain. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamilton Old Boys is the most successful rugby club in the Waikato - unbeaten for eight years - and having won 16 premier championships including 2017 and 2018 and eight more than any other club.

Now, the strongly community and family orientated team is united in its latest battle - to defeat the Delta variant of Covid-19 by encouraging everyone who can to be double vaccinated.

The senior reserve rugby team, also known as The Guzzlers, are true champions and winners living up to their motto One Team, One Dream.

The Guzzlers won every senior reserve rugby championship since 2014 and have now taken steps achieve their dream of winning against the pandemic. The team of 30 and their eligible family members are fully vaccinated.

Coach Nathan "Nato" Rhind says: "Everyone has to play their part. We all want to keep doing what we do and [the vaccine] helps with that. There are quite a few doctors in our team who have also encouraged us."

On Tuesday, the Guzzlers' rugby sevens team followed NZME's call to arms and came together at one of their sponsors The Helm Bar and Kitchen to support the NZME 90% Project.

Helm owner Joe Te Paa is also a Guzzler and is fully behind his team's efforts - as well as keen not to return to lockdown.

Rolling up their sleeves for the Waikato Herald the Guzzlers were not only proud to show off their sticking plasters but also took the opportunity to flex their muscles.