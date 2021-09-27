The 90% Project: Wintec hosts second vaccination event in Hamilton

Wintec chief executive David Christiansen received his second shot at the Wintec event last week. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) is getting on board to create more opportunity for people to get vaccinated with a second dedicated events.

After a successful first clinic last week at Wintec's Atrium at Hamilton City Campus, another event will be held this Wednesday, September 29, at Wintec Health Services at Rotokauri Campus from 10am to 2pm.

The vaccination events, aimed at bringing vaccinations to everyone in the community including Wintec students, staff and their whānau, are being run by Your Health New Zealand on behalf of Waikato District Health Board (DHB).

Wintec chief executive David Christiansen received his second shot at Wintec City Campus last Wednesday and says it's a way that Wintec, through its health services staff, can contribute to the Prime Minister's recent call to "Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate".

"We have the means, the support and two accessible locations at our Hamilton City and Rotokauri campuses, so it makes sense to make them available and encourage as many of our community as possible to get vaccinated against Covid-19. This is one way we can contribute towards everyone feeling safer and returning to having more freedom," he says.

Christiansen stresses that the events are not just for Wintec staff and students, but for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand aged 12 and over who can now book their free Covid-19 vaccination.

To book for the Wintec vaccination events, visit Bookmyvaccine.nz or call the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 and name Wintec as your preferred location.

Like other Waikato DHB run vaccination clinics, Wintec also accepts walk-ins.