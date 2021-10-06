Covid 19 Delta outbreak - The 90% Project: Hits presenter Blair Dowling says vaccination 'the way forward'

The Hits Waikato radio presenter Blair Dowling is now fully vaccinated since he received his second jab on Monday. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The Hits Waikato radio presenter Blair Dowling is fully behind NZME's The 90% Project and received his second Covid vaccine on Monday.

"I trust it is safe and from all research done so far, it helps. I take confidence in the numbers and believe [the vaccine] is the answer, the way forward."

Blair says it is just common sense that New Zealand has to open its borders and rejoin the rest of the world at some stage. "And the best form of resistance you can have [against the virus] is the vaccine. It is a safety belt to protect us."

He says he had no problems or remarkable side effects from the vaccine and even his kids are vaccinated. "And for someone that is not a huge fan of needles, I can confidently say, it doesn't hurt. So I told my kids and even they said 'you are right, dad'."

However, Blair says the decision to get vaccinated wasn't an easy one to make as one of his family members has an autoimmune disease.

"Which is a big thing. I had to outweigh whether the vaccine or Covid could do more damage to [the family member]. But I did my research and felt confident getting the vaccine is the right thing to do."

To people still unsure about getting the vaccine Blair has a clear message: "Do your own research and make sure it comes from a good source. Everyone has to make their own decision, but I made this one and I think it is what we need to do."