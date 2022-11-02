Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt with Mercury Bay Community Board member Bess Kingi, who crafted the kākahu Salt is wearing. Photo / Supplied

Thames-Coromandel District councillors took their official oath of office today at a ceremony where newly-elected mayor Len Salt had the honour of being the first person to wear a new kākahu [Māori cloak] before the community.

The kākahu was crafted by Mercury Bay Community Board member Bess Kingi, who presented Salt with the cloak at the ceremony.

Kingi said she made the cloak for the community to use, and shared a story about how Salt visited her while she was working on the kākahu.

"[Salt] said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'I'm making a kākahu.' We started chatting, then I said: 'Len, if you become mayor, you're going to be the first one to wear this'. Then, blow me down, he became mayor and the rest is history," Kingi said, before the room burst into laughter.

The induction was part of the council's inaugural meeting today at Thames Civic Centre. The meeting was opened by the council's Māori engagement advisor Frank Thorne with a karakia [prayer].

Thames-Coromandel District Council is one of four Waikato councils which decided not to introduce Māori Wards at this year's election.

After Salt swore his oath, he was presented with the mayoral chains by acting chief executive and corporate services manager Donna Holland.

(From left): Deputy mayor Terry Walker, acting council chief executive Donna Holland and Mayor Len Salt. Photo / Supplied

In his induction speech, Salt spoke of some of the changes ahead for the council.

"The Future For Local Government draft report which was released last Friday for public feedback sets out a pathway forward, and we get to have a say in that pathway. Whether or not we embrace that future is in our hands," he said.

"The choice is ours, so let's choose wisely. Today is the beginning - and I, for one, can't wait to get started."

South East Ward councillor Terry Walker was appointed as deputy mayor.

At the meeting, Coromandel MP Scott Simpson also addressed elected members.

"Never, ever, miss the opportunity to engage with the people who have given you the privilege of serving on their behalf, because it is an honour. And it is a privilege," Simpson said.

He recalled a speech given by former prime minister John Key, in which he said: "Make every day count. You've come here to represent people who have given you their confidence - don't let them down."

The declarations concluded with a waiata performance from council staff. The waiata performed was Purea Nei e Te Hau.