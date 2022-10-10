Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is calling for an independent review of local government elections after this year's low overall voter turnout.

The country's voter turnout currently sits at 36 per cent, and although this is expected to change slightly, it is still lower than the 2019 turnout, which was 42.2 per cent.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene says the association wants to see a "short, sharp and independent review" that feeds into the Future for Local Government Review and the review of Parliamentary Electoral Law.

"Ultimately, we want practical recommendations that are taken on board by the Government so we can make voting much more accessible in the local elections in 2025," Freeman-Greene says.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby says the association wants to work with central government to review how elections can be "delivered more consistently and impactfully".

"Including communication, engagement, the practicality of postal voting, and things like access to ballot boxes in more remote parts of the country," Crosby says.

The voter turnout in numerous districts nationwide is lower than in the last two elections, despite efforts by councils and LGNZ to get more people engaged in local elections.

LGNZ ran a campaign to increase the diversity of candidates and the voter turnout this year, but preliminary results still indicate there is a massive gap to bridge between turnout for local elections compared with central government elections.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby. Photo / Supplied

The total turnout currently sits at 36 per cent, but it is expected to increase by about two or three per cent once all the ballot boxes used on Saturday and special votes are counted.

Crosby says LGNZ always knew it was going to take more than one election cycle to turn around the low voter turnout.

"To make a real difference, however, it will require a deliberate effort by councils and communities to better engage with each other in the decisions councils are making, so voters feel more connected to local government, as well as making the process of voting easier."

Hamilton's voter turnout, without the special votes, is 28.8 per cent this year, making it the lowest turnout in the whole of Waikato. In 2019, Hamilton's voter turnout was 38.78 per cent.

The majority of the Waikato councils had a voter turnout of at least 40 per cent. Even Waipā District Council, where staff were "extremely" worried about the low voter turnout, was able to raise its turnout to 36.87 per cent on Saturday.

Waikato's highest voter turnout is in Taupō, with 43.79 per cent of votes returned as of Saturday.

Chair of Te Maruata Bonita Bigham. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Despite the grim results, preliminary statistics show that not every trend is going down: the amount of female mayors is up by 4 per cent compared to 2019, with 34 per cent of mayors elected this year being women.

The female leaders in Waikato, according to preliminary results, are Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate, who has been re-elected, Waikato District mayor Jacqui Church, Waipā mayor Susan O'Reagan, and possibly Matamata-Piako mayor Adrienne Wilcock, who is currently 43 votes ahead of candidate Stu Husband.

The number of Māori candidates standing for local government has also increased due to the implementation of Māori wards.

More than 30 councils across the country have implemented Māori wards for the first time this year, meaning 66 new Māori ward councillors will be joining the council tables across the country.

While Waikato Regional Council has had Māori wards for a couple of terms, there are 13 new Māori Ward councillors in Waikato.

The other councils that implemented Māori wards are Hamilton (Moko Tauariki and, as of Monday, October 10, Melaina Huaki), Matamata-Piako (Gary Thompson), Ōtorohanga (Jaimee Tamaki and Roy Willison), Ruapehu (Korty Wilson, Channey Duncan Turoa Iwikau and Fiona Kahukura Hardley-Chase), Taupō (Karam Fletcher and Danny Aperahama Loughlan), Waikato District (Tutata Paaniora Sevilla Matatahi-Poutapu and Tilly Turner) and Waipā District (Takena Stirling).

Chair of Te Maruata (LGNZ's collective of Māori elected and appointed to governance roles) Bonita Bigham says: "That's a big reason to celebrate... I'm also thrilled to see that there has been a huge increase in Māori mayors elected around the motu - at least five that we know of, compared with just one in the last election."