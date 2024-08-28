Simmonds referred the matter to a board of inquiry.
Simmonds said in a letter to Waipā District and Waikato Regional Councils that she considered Global Contracting Solutions Limited’s application for resource consent to be “a proposal of national significance.”
Hamilton-based Global Contracting Solutions first launched resource consent applications with the two councils in 2021.
If approved, the plant called Paewira would be built at 401 Racecourse Rd, north of Te Awamutu, between the local racecourse and Fonterra effluent ponds, and burn 150,000 tonnes of waste annually.
Zero Waste Network Aotearoa spokesperson Sue Coutts said they were pleased Simmonds had called in the resource consent application, to ensure all factors were taken into account and that stakeholders got a chance to have a say.
A Global Contracting Solutions spokesperson said they were pleased to “finally have a decision” and a “path forward” for hearing the application.
“It has been a long road and ... while we would have preferred an Environment Court hearing, either setting allows for all interested parties to present their cases both for and against.
“We can now continue to work with both councils and other parties in preparation for the hearing. We have been able to use the time delay in preparing more information to support our application. This will be made public through the coming process.”
Paewira proposal timeline
• In December 2021, Global Contracting Solutions launched resource consent applications to build a waste-to-energy plant in Te Awamutu with Waipā District Council and Waikato Regional Council
• In March 2022, the regional council asked GCS for more information on a number of matters including flooding, air quality, and waste acceptance
• In December 2023, the regional council also asked for more information.
• The same month, Waikato Regional Council asked the minister to call in the application
• In February 2024, Waipā District Council joined the regional council in asking the minister to call in the application
• The same month, Te Nehenehenui, the post-settlement governance entity for Maniapoto, wrote a letter to the Minister for the Environment in support of the council’s application for a call-in
• In March 2024, Tukoroirangi Morgan, the chairman of Te Arataura, the executive entity for Waikato-Tainui, wrote a letter to the Minister for the Environment in support of the council’s application for a call-in
• In April 2024, the Environmental Protection Authority weighed in on the proposal saying it considered the proposal one of national significance and supported the councils’ decision to ask the Minister for the Environment to get involved