The ranking has been created as part of the Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll.
Participants were asked how they rated the job their mayor had done since the last election, with results based on responses received from January to November 2023 and February 2024 to February 2025, totalling 24,000 respondents. The ranking only includes results where 100 or more responses were received.
“I became mayor to get the council back on track, and sometimes that means making tough decisions. Those decisions are already paying off and moving us from a difficult financial position to a pathway toward long-term sustainability, including funding for future infrastructure.
“During my term, there have been a lot of things being fixed or brought to fruition. Some examples are the upgrade of the South Waikato Indoor Pools and the Tokoroa Library, the new public toilets for Leith Place and the Strathmore Park Development.”
Meanwhile, the majority of Waikato mayors failed to reach the top 20.
Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt placed 19th, Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan 25th, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate 26th, Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church came in 29th, and Taupō Mayor David Trewavas reached number 31.
Southgate said it was important to understand the context and questions of the poll.
“Polls reflect one point in time,” she said in a statement.
“New Zealand and the Waikato are going through some tough economic times right now, people and business are struggling, and it is understandable that their confidence in councils and leaders can be impacted.
“But the reality is that mayors and their councils must make decisions, democratically, that aren’t always popular but are right for their city.
“As a leader, I take on board feedback that is relevant but right now my focus is on getting the best outcomes for the city – including on Local Waters Done Well, City Deals and the reform of the Resource Management Act.”
Adams, who is also the chairman of the Waikato Mayoral Forum, did not know why the majority of Waikato mayors ranked low.
“I know all [the mayors] and I know all of them work very hard for their communities.
“I don’t believe any of the Waikato mayors are underperforming.