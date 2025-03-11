Petley landed in place 51 of the ranking with -35% approval, after Whangārei District Mayor Vince Cocurullo (-26%) in place 50 and Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau (-20%) in 49th place.

However, Petley was not concerned about his placement.

“My focus has always been on making real progress for the South Waikato community, not on winning a popularity contest,” he said in a statement.

“I became mayor to get the council back on track, and sometimes that means making tough decisions. Those decisions are already paying off and moving us from a difficult financial position to a pathway toward long-term sustainability, including funding for future infrastructure.

“During my term, there have been a lot of things being fixed or brought to fruition. Some examples are the upgrade of the South Waikato Indoor Pools and the Tokoroa Library, the new public toilets for Leith Place and the Strathmore Park Development.”

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley.

Waikato’s best-performing mayor was Matamata-Piako Mayor Adrienne Wilcock, who is also among the best in New Zealand, sitting in fourth place with 35% approval, behind Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson in third, also with 35% approval, Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon placed second with 38% approval. Far North Mayor Moko Tepania took the top spot, with 39% approval.

Wilcock said she was surprised by her ranking.

“It’s humbling to have the support of the community ... It gives me a guide to keep doing what I’m doing.”

She said she felt the result was down to her being “closely connected” to the community.

“I am fortunate to live in a reasonably tight-knit community ... people like to know their mayor, and in a small community, people might know their mayor a bit better.”

Overall, Wilcock said she wouldn’t place “too much weight” on the poll.

The other mayor who made it into New Zealand’s top 10 was Hauraki’s Toby Adams, who placed seventh.

Matamata-Piako Mayor Adrienne Wilcock. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Adams was pleased with his placement, calling it a rare recognition of hard work.

“I believe that a mayor, no matter in what district, always works hard, but it’s hard to get [that] recognised.”

He believed he featured so highly because he was a “pretty engaging and accessible” mayor who would often be out and about in the community.

Meanwhile, the majority of Waikato mayors failed to reach the top 20.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt placed 19th, Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan 25th, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate 26th, Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church came in 29th, and Taupō Mayor David Trewavas reached number 31.

Hauraki District Council Mayor Toby Adams. Photo / Mike Scott

Southgate said it was important to understand the context and questions of the poll.

“Polls reflect one point in time,” she said in a statement.

“New Zealand and the Waikato are going through some tough economic times right now, people and business are struggling, and it is understandable that their confidence in councils and leaders can be impacted.

“But the reality is that mayors and their councils must make decisions, democratically, that aren’t always popular but are right for their city.

“As a leader, I take on board feedback that is relevant but right now my focus is on getting the best outcomes for the city – including on Local Waters Done Well, City Deals and the reform of the Resource Management Act.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery

Adams, who is also the chairman of the Waikato Mayoral Forum, did not know why the majority of Waikato mayors ranked low.

“I know all [the mayors] and I know all of them work very hard for their communities.

“I don’t believe any of the Waikato mayors are underperforming.

“Every district has different challenges, and each mayor has got a different way of doing things.”

Ruapehu District, Ōtorohanga District and Waitomo District were not included in the ranking.

Adams and Wilcock confirmed they would seek re-election at local elections in October. Southgate announced earlier this year she would not stand again.

Top 10 New Zealand mayors

1. Moko Tepania, Far North

2. Dan Gordon, Waimakariri

3. Craig Jepson, Kaipara

4. Adrienne Wilcock, Matamata-Piako District

5. Tania Tapsell, Rotorua District

6. Sandra Hazel, Hastings

7. Toby Adams, Hauraki District

8. Andy Watson, Rangitikei

9. Tracey Collis, Tararua District

10. Nadine Taylor, Marlborough

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.