She said it was a pleasant surprise to be listed as the fifth most popular mayor in the country.

“Every day I’m focused on the work we need to do to make Rotorua a better place.”

Tapsell had a net approval rating rounding to 31% (41% approval, 11% disapproval).

She was the only Bay of Plenty mayor with a positive approval rating, rising slightly from 30% in 2024.

“Our locals know how significant the challenges we’ve overcome have been and I always appreciate the positive feedback I receive when I’m out and about in the community.”

She said while there was a focus on her leadership, the poll was truly a reflection of the hard and consistent work of her whole council and their determination to ensure Rotorua became the best place to live and visit.

“It’s not often that we get polls done for councils so I’m grateful that these survey responses have been positive.”

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale was ranked 40th out of the 51 mayors, and had a net approval rating rounding to -6% (21% approval, 28% disapproval).

This was an improvement from the -18% rating for the Tauranga city commissioners in April 2024.

Drysdale said the feedback he received directly indicated many people had a positive view of the work being done to address the city’s infrastructure problems, ensuring investments delivered good value for money.

“Bearing in mind that we were only sworn-in to our positions seven months ago, I think we are making good progress as a governance team.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with the community over the coming months as we look to develop an annual plan that builds on the progress underway.”

Deemed by the poll as the fourth-least approved mayor, Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer said he was always open to feedback about his personal performance or that of council as a whole.

Denyer had a net approval rating of -18%, determined by subtracting 36% of disapproval votes from 18% of approval by voters.

He had the most dramatic decline, dropping from 3% in 2024, a 21% drop.

“The poll result does not reflect the feedback I hear every day from residents when I’m out and about working hard for our district,” Denyer said.

“There is general appreciation of how I work for our community and how I deal with issues residents raise with me.”

He said as a growth district, the Western Bay of Plenty had particular challenges especially around transport and housing, which he thought could be a contributing factor to this poll.

“Change and growth is never easy. I’ve never been afraid to make the tough decisions.

“Good leadership is about making the right decisions for the future and these may not always be the popular decision,” he said.

A researcher from the Taxpayer’s Union, Austin Ellingham-Banks said it was no coincidence that of the Bay of Plenty mayors, the two with the lowest approval ratings (Drysdale and Denyer) also oversaw the largest rates hikes.

Tauranga had a 13.10% “rates hike” and the Western Bay of Plenty had a 13.60% rates increase.

Rotorua had the lowest rates increase (11.42%) among the three regions, which Ellingham-Banks said could partly explain the admirable approval.

“Tapsell, with the smallest rates increase, remains the only Bay of Plenty mayor with a positive approval rating,” he said.

“If the mayors are to take anything away from polling, it’s this: keeping spiralling rates bills in check is popular.”

MAYORAL APPROVAL RATING: TOP 10

1 Moko Tepania Far North 39%

2 Dan Gordon Waimakariri 38%

3 Craig Jepson Kaipara 35%

4 Adrienne Wilcock Matamata-Piako 35%

5 Tania Tapsell Rotorua 31%

6 Sandra Hazelhurst Hastings 31%

7 Toby Adams Hauraki 27%

8 Andy Watson Rangitikei 26%

9 Tracey Collis Tararua 26%

10 Nadine Taylor Marlborough 22%

The Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll was conducted in a series of random monthly polls of 15,000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population. The polls were conducted by phone (landline and mobile) and online between January and November 2023 and February 2024 to February 2025, and has a maximum margin of error of +/- 0.6%.

24,000 respondents agreed to participate, 19,200 by phone and 4800 by online panel.

