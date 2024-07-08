Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Taupō sheepdog trials raise $30k for Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Harry Peacock (18) and his dog Edge (18 months) were the maiden-grade winners in the Bayley's Sheep Dog Trials.

The total funds raised by the 2024 Bayley’s Sheepdog Trials have been rounded up, and the $30,000 total is not to be barked at.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter will receive the cash to help them carry on their 24/7 lifesaving mission.

This year’s sheepdog trials were held at the Fibre Fresh National Equestrian Centre in Aratiatia from June 19 to 22, bringing together 240 sheepdog handlers who competed in more than 80 trial runs.

The top three handler and dog teams were Murray Child and his dog Bruce, who were open-grade winners, Ruth Colman and her dog Pixie who were intermediate-grade winners, and Harry Peacock and his dog Edge as the maiden-grade winners.

As well as the trial events, there were market stalls, live demonstrations, raffles and an auction.

The fundraising goal was achieved through generous donations, auction items, participation entry fees and sponsor contributions.

The earnings from the auction items donated by businesses in Taupō contributed $15,000 to the grand total.

Organiser David Schaw said the trials provided funding for a crucial service he had benefitted from himself.

He was involved in an on-farm accident at his remote station and credits the swift response time and skilled crew of the rescue helicopter with saving his life.

“Today is a good day, but you don’t know what tomorrow might bring. You may need the rescue helicopter.”

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter attended 115 rural missions in 2023, accounting for more than 20% of its callouts.

This included incidents involving quad bikes, tractors and animals, among others.

