Harry Peacock (18) and his dog Edge (18 months) were the maiden-grade winners in the Bayley's Sheep Dog Trials.

The total funds raised by the 2024 Bayley’s Sheepdog Trials have been rounded up, and the $30,000 total is not to be barked at.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter will receive the cash to help them carry on their 24/7 lifesaving mission.

This year’s sheepdog trials were held at the Fibre Fresh National Equestrian Centre in Aratiatia from June 19 to 22, bringing together 240 sheepdog handlers who competed in more than 80 trial runs.

The top three handler and dog teams were Murray Child and his dog Bruce, who were open-grade winners, Ruth Colman and her dog Pixie who were intermediate-grade winners, and Harry Peacock and his dog Edge as the maiden-grade winners.

As well as the trial events, there were market stalls, live demonstrations, raffles and an auction.