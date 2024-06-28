This year, despite the tight financial times, businesses and dog triallists from around the North Island rallied to raise even more, expected to be nearer $25,000.
With 240 entries to get through, judge Merv Williams, from Raetihi, started judging at 7.30am each day from June 19-22, after which the top 22 dogs presented again for a run-off. About one-third of the competitors were women, with four of them through to the final run-off on Saturday afternoon.
The huge indoor hall at the National Equestrian Centre was made available for free, and provided a space for a challenging course of nine obstacles, with each competitor allowed 12 minutes to shepherd three sheep through to the final yard. Undercover seating enabled spectators to view proceedings, with trade stands and food stalls also featuring.
Murray Child from Maungakaramea, southwest of Whangārei, and his dog Bruce were the overall winners.
“This event is special. It is an outstanding event for a great cause. I wouldn’t miss it. Dave and his team do an outstanding job,” Child said
A former Northland cricketer, the sheep and beef farmer has won seven national dog trials titles and led four successful transtasman teams. He conducts 10 training days a year throughout the North Island, helping everyday shepherds improve their working dogs.
These sprightly hoggets had been worked in the Tutukau yards by a team of women and their dogs over the previous weekend, before being transported free of charge to the Equestrian Centre by Midlands Rural Transport. They were all run through the indoor hall in small mobs of 15-20 to initiate them to the surroundings and introduce a “sheep smell” to the new obstacles.
Last year’s obstacles were lost in a shed fire, so a new set had to be built and painted. The wood was donated and the work done voluntarily, so the arena looked spic and span, featuring major sponsor Black Hawk dog food decor and product. The sheep that had been used were returned home each day, with the Midlands driver volunteering his time.
Friday’s auction of donated items raised an amazing $15,000. The four sheepdog puppies were the main attraction, with the top price of $2300 paid for a huntaway pup who was bought via telephone bidding and went to the South Island. Bargains were had on outdoor clothing, power tools, fencing gear and everything pertaining to dogs, including a kennel with run.
Bayleys Yvonne Westerman said it was a great community event and she was very happy.
“It was a sensational event, not just for the fundraising for the Greenlea helicopter, but for the dogs and owners who participated in the undercover trials in this amazing National Equestrian Centre.”