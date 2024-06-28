Murray Child from Maungakaramea, southwest of Whangārei, and his dog Bruce were the overall winners.

“This event is special. It is an outstanding event for a great cause. I wouldn’t miss it. Dave and his team do an outstanding job,” Child said

A former Northland cricketer, the sheep and beef farmer has won seven national dog trials titles and led four successful transtasman teams. He conducts 10 training days a year throughout the North Island, helping everyday shepherds improve their working dogs.

“It’s good to see some I’ve helped here.”

The runner-up was 18-year-old Harry Peacock, a second-year cadet at Pukemiro Training Farm at Otope, near Dannevirke, and his 18-month-old dog Edge.

They won the coveted prize for best maiden man/maiden dog.

Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials organiser Dave Schaw (left) receives a hat from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crewman Mark Bond (Bondy), while Bayleys managing director Yvonne Westerman looks on. Photo / Take The Moment Photography

“I love this dog to bits, he’s my best mate,” Peacock said.

He has had Edge since he was a 10-week-old puppy, so broke him in, but credits help from his father Guy, and tips from Southern Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa dog triallists.

“He’s taught me a lot about stockmanship, and fills me with confidence,” he said, referring to Edge.

In complete contrast, the oldest competitor was 91-year-old Eric Weir, from Wanganui, who started dog trialling at the age of 17.

He ran two dogs using his walker to negotiate the arena, and received the loudest applause when he and Haze successfully yarded their three sheep on his second run.

Both Williams and Child complimented Paddy Cornelius, manager of Tuturau Trust, who provided the 900 ewe hoggets required for the event, on the consistency of line and presentation of the stock.

“The sheep made the event. They were probably the best and most consistent sheep I have judged,” Williams said.

These sprightly hoggets had been worked in the Tutukau yards by a team of women and their dogs over the previous weekend, before being transported free of charge to the Equestrian Centre by Midlands Rural Transport. They were all run through the indoor hall in small mobs of 15-20 to initiate them to the surroundings and introduce a “sheep smell” to the new obstacles.

Last year’s obstacles were lost in a shed fire, so a new set had to be built and painted. The wood was donated and the work done voluntarily, so the arena looked spic and span, featuring major sponsor Black Hawk dog food decor and product. The sheep that had been used were returned home each day, with the Midlands driver volunteering his time.

Friday’s auction of donated items raised an amazing $15,000. The four sheepdog puppies were the main attraction, with the top price of $2300 paid for a huntaway pup who was bought via telephone bidding and went to the South Island. Bargains were had on outdoor clothing, power tools, fencing gear and everything pertaining to dogs, including a kennel with run.

Bayleys Yvonne Westerman said it was a great community event and she was very happy.

“It was a sensational event, not just for the fundraising for the Greenlea helicopter, but for the dogs and owners who participated in the undercover trials in this amazing National Equestrian Centre.”



