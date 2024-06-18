The Bayleys Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Dog Trials is back for another fundraising event in Taupō.

The Bayleys Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Dog Trials is back for another fundraising event in Taupō.

After raising more than $20,000 last year for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, the Taupō-Tūrangi fundraiser returns with 250 dog trial enthusiasts for the Bayleys Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Dog Trials.

Featuring a flock of 900 sheep, the free four-day event at the Fibre Fresh National Equestrian Centre in Taupō will draw dog trial enthusiasts from across the North Island.

The flock has been supplied by the Tutukau Trust and transported to the event by Midlands Rural Transport, which will return home with the sheep as soon as they’ve had a go in the arena.

Previously, indoor dog trials have been held in Gisborne and Hawera but the National Equestrian Centre arena is big enough to host a challenging course, donated items for an auction, and food and coffee stalls.

Leo Jecentho and his sheep dog Tess were a part of the winning team of the 2023 Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial.

Competitors would get 12 minutes to shepherd three sheep through a series of obstacles and into a small yard and they will be judged by Merv Williams, from Raetihi.

There are three competition categories; Open, Intermediate, and Maiden, and the top 21 dogs will return for the final run-offs in the Open and Maiden categories on June 22.

Last year’s top-class winner Leo Jecentho, who was also part of the winning team of the 2023 Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test Series in Ashburton, returns to the event with some tough competition and five dogs.

Local and regional business have provided their support for the event enabling good prize money on offer, well-bred sheepdog puppies, outdoor wear, power tools, and much more of interest to not just the farming community.

Dave Schaw, from the competition’s organising committee, said the event couldn’t happen without the support of Yvonne Westerman, from Bayleys.

Yvonne Westerman said, “Why would you not want to support such a worthwhile cause?”

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Dog Trials take place from June 19 to 22, at the Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre, Taupō.



