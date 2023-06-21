Vicki Morris’ dog Lace competes in the Bayleys Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Dog Trials. Photo / www.greenleasheepdogtrials.co.nz

Dave Schaw knows a thing or two about air rescues, having been the subject of two.

He has decided to repay his debt of gratitude to Greenlea Rescue Helicopter in the best way he knows how - by organising a dog trial.

Schaw was rescued by the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter after coming a cropper on his motorbike, at the back of the farm, between Taupō and Napier in 2007.

He’d been trying to transport some fence posts on the back of the bike but it overturned on him going up a steep hill.

“There was no way you would have got an ambulance there or anything like that. It was right down the back of the farm so the rescue helicopter played an outstanding part in helping me there.”

He made a full recovery from that incident but, more recently, the family needed the helicopter again. His son had hired a spit roaster for his 40th birthday. Both of Dave’s sons were trying to work out why the device wasn’t working when it exploded into flames, burning both of them.

Both men recovered without serious injuries.

“So my family sort of owes the rescue helicopter a lot,” Dave said.

Organiser Dave Schaw and Troy at the Bayleys Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Dog Trials. Photo / www.greenleasheepdogtrials.co.nz

The drama didn’t end there for Dave, who had a heart attack during a dog trial event in Kaitaia six months ago. Air ambulance transported him to Auckland in time to save his life.

To help raise some money, he teamed up with Yvonne Westerman from Bayleys in Taupō and they organised the Bayleys Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Dog Trials at the Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre at Aratiatia.

The equestrian facility turned into a dog trials hub for four days last week, with enthusiasts from all over the North Island arriving, and importantly, raising over $15,000 for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter service.

Generous sponsorship meant $10,000 in prize money was up for grabs, ensuring plenty of entries, and plenty of “top dogs”.

“It wouldn’t have happened if Bayleys hadn’t got in behind it,” Dave said, paying special mention to Bayleys director Yvonne Westerman for supporting the event.

For many it was the first time they had competed at an indoor venue but Dave said all were impressed with the venue, and he was keen to make it an annual event.

An experienced dog trialist, Dave and judge Bob Bruce from Hawke’s Bay planned a course of eight obstacles, which challenged even the most experienced.

The sheep - 802 quality hoggets - came from Dave’s neighbour Tutukau Trust, and were transported free of charge by Midlands Rural Transport.

Each day about 80 handlers had 12 minutes to shepherd three of the flighty creatures through the series of obstacles, judged from the mezzanine gallery by Bob.

He said he wouldn’t normally come to an outdoor dog trial in Taupō in June but he and Dave “go back a long way”, and the event was held under cover.

There was an auction of various donated goods on Friday, including six well-bred puppies, two of which sold for $1500 each.

Dave’s brother Colin was the auctioneer, and it brought in over $10,000 for the cause.

Chelsea Marriner gave displays on both Friday and Saturday with her team of highly trained dogs, performing skilled tricks to amaze the spectators.

On Friday evening there was a relaxed presentation in the reception room by six of the participants of the popular 80s TV series A Dog’s Show, with compere Tony Hargreaves introducing each of them.

This was followed by guest speaker and rugby great Ian Kirkpatrick.

On Saturday morning the Bayleys Shield was contested by teams of five from the King Country, who hold the shield, and Hawke’s Bay, who were challenging for it. Run on similar lines to the Ranfurly Shield, this contest was introduced in April 2022 by the Waikato group, another of Dave Schaw’s ideas, with teams consisting of two Open combinations, two Intermediates, and one Maiden.

King Country beat Waikato initially, and has since withheld challenges from Waikato, Northland, and now Hawke’s Bay.

The final run-off of the top 20 combinations on Saturday afternoon started in dramatic fashion with one of the hoggets escaping the group of three before the final yarding and hurdling the gate into the exit pen.

It can happen to the best, as the handler in this instance, Leo Jecentho, went on to win the big prize with Zig, another of the three dogs he had in the top 20. All participants in the run-off received a bag of Black Hawk dog food.

Sponsorship from Heather Dell Angus for the Open class resulted in a generous $1500 first prize, and prizes to sixth, with Rock-End Herefords and Kairuru Herefords jointly sponsoring the Intermediates.

The run-off for the Maiden Maiden - both handler and dog - sponsored by Piquet Hill Farm, was won by James Schofield, who also won an inaugural special prize for the handler showing the most promise.

Bob Bryson won the Open Maiden, sponsored by Te Akau Racing, with Snow.

Bayley’s Yvonne Westerman said she was “absolutely loving this”, on the day.

“Who wouldn’t want to be involved with the helicopter? The sponsors have been amazing, the auction was supported by lots of local businesses, and the volunteers have been amazing. It is a great job, and a pleasure to be involved.”

To donate towards the Greenea Rescue helicopter head to www.greenleasheepdogtrials.co.nz.