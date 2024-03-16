The 2024 Thrifty Bathurst 500 at Mount Panorama, Bathurst, Australia. All 24 Supercars drivers will descend on Taupo's CBD next month. Photo / Kass Brumley

Taupō will be roaring next month as all 24 Supercars descend on the town’s CBD ahead of the ITM Taupō Super400.

On April 18, the cars and drivers will convoy from the Taupō International Motorsport Park to Taupō’s lakeside precinct as part of a special Track to Town event.

For the event, Supercars drivers will take their Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs from the circuit on an 8.6km journey which will culminate in a display and autograph session near the #Lovetaupō sign.

The convoy is set to depart the motorsport park at 3.45pm and fans are invited to line the streets along the route to capture the Supercars in action ahead of the opening practise.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said it was going to be a “wonderful” event.

“Everybody will have the opportunity to see their favourite drivers and the cars, it’ll be hugely exciting.”

He said the whole district was hyped for the first New Zealand Supercars round since 2022.

“It’s all go! It’s getting very exciting and ticket sales are huge! We are very pleased to host Supercars in our district.”

Trewavas added that the event would also have a positive effect on the surrounding regions including Hawke’s Bay and King Country.

Supercars Chief Operating Officer Tim Watsford said he, too, was excited for the event.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Taupō District Council for their unwavering support in making this unique event possible.

“The Track to Town journey is an exciting project that brings the Supercars experience right to the heart of Taupō, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to showcase our sport in such a vibrant community.

”We invite fans to join us at the live site and at vantage points along the way, as Supercars take to the streets against the breathtaking backdrop of Taupō.”

The five Kiwi Supercars drivers Ryan Wood, Jaxon Evans, Andre Heimgartner, Richie Stanaway and Matt Payne at Taupo International Motorsport Park. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Following the Track to Town event, there will be two nights of concerts at the Great Lake Centre.

Country musician Kaylee Bell will perform on April 19, while Six60 will perform on April 20.

The ITM Taupō Super400 will see Supercars as well as various support categories including Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series NZ and Formula Ford NZ, race on the 3.32km International Circuit configuration.

Drivers will be competing for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy, named after the late Kiwi Supercars Hall of Fame inductee who contested 113 rounds and 284 races during his career.

Supercars has secured the Taupō round in collaboration with the New Zealand Government and Taupō District Council for at least the next three years.

The inaugural Super400 will be held from April 19-21. Tickets are available through Supercars.com and Ticketek.

Track to Town Details

Date: Thursday, April 18

Thursday, April 18 Start Point: Taupō International Motorsport Park, 463 Broadlands Rd

Taupō International Motorsport Park, 463 Broadlands Rd Supercars leaving circuit: 3.45pm

3.45pm Route: Taupō International Motorsport Park, Broadlands Rd, Tauhara Rd, Spa Rd, Tongariro Rd, Roberts St

Taupō International Motorsport Park, Broadlands Rd, Tauhara Rd, Spa Rd, Tongariro Rd, Roberts St End Point: Roberts Street live site, Taupō

Roberts Street live site, Taupō Free Autograph Session: 4pm-4.50pm

4pm-4.50pm Supercars return to circuit: 5pm

5pm Arrive back at circuit: 5.15pm

