Jean did not want a fuss but that length of service to the community could not be overlooked, GP Alastair Fraser said at the recent celebration.

“You have sincerely touched a lot of lives in the last 50 years and no doubt you will touch a few more,” he said.

Jean was born in Whakatāne, spent her early years in Edgecumbe and attended the remote Matahina School where she was one of 30 students in the entire school.

After secondary school and fresh out of nursing studies with her white, crisply starched nurses’ uniform, she moved to Taupō, originally working at the maternity hospital before she moved to Australia for a decade.

Back in New Zealand in 1973, with two children, Jean walked into the Taupō Medical Centre and saw Dr Tangi Martin, who asked if she was working as they had a receptionist leaving at the end of that week.

Jean Chegwidden at her graduation as a nurse at Waikato Hospital in March 1963.

Jean started the very next week at reception before moving into a practice nurse role three months later.

Much has changed since then, but Jean’s commitment to her patients has not.

For the last 10 years, she has been fulfilling a triage job on the phone, talking to patients about what ails them and using her nursing knowledge to assess whether they need to see a doctor or access any other medical services.

“I’ve been looking after the patients and doing what I can for them,” she said.

She remembers immunising patients as children who have since brought in their own children and has enjoyed getting to know and look after families through multiple generations.

So, if she had her time again, would she choose nursing?

“Yes, I would. All I can say is I’ve had no desire to branch out and do anything else.”

Primary care nursing in general practices generally pays less than hospital nursing but Jean has never hankered for that, preferring the close interaction with her community.

Jean Chegwidden at a ceremony put on at Taupō Medical Centre. Photo / Pinnacle Midlands Health Network

“I’ve been happy doing my thing and looking after the patients and doing what I could for them.”

She has recently reapplied successfully for her annual nursing practice certificate.

“But I won’t be here for a year,” she said, hinting at retirement.

As retirement comes, she will get to spend time with her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren, including one that has only recently been born.

She also has a good friend and ex-colleague of Taupō Medical Centre who loves walking so expect to see Jean plodding the footpaths of Taupō soon and instead of talking to patients on the phone, she expects to see them out and about.

