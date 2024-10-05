Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari operations manager Dan Howie conducts kākāpō Bunker's health check. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
Ever since the first kākāpō to live on mainland New Zealand in decades arrived in Waikato last year, they have kept the team at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari on their toes. So how do they keep up with the kākāpō? Waikato Herald reporter Danielle Zollickhofer accompanied rangers Dan Howie and Craig Montgomerie on a mission.
It is a cloudy and drizzly morning in Pukeatua, a group of kea are guarding Maungatautari from the skies.
At the foot of the maunga, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari operations manager Dan Howie and biodiversity ranger Craig Montgomerie prepare for a journey off the beaten track to check on one of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari’s celebrity residents: kākāpō Bunker.
Bunker and fellow resident kākāpō Tautahi and Taeatanga are true trailblazers who have been living in the depths of the Waikato forest for over a year.
Since then, they kept the team at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari busy, mainly because of their numerous escape attempts.
Besides ensuring their safety, the birds also need regular monitoring to check on their health and see how they adapt to their new habitat, over 1500km away from their homes on the offshore islands in the South Island.
Keeping up with the kākāpō is no small feat: the fenced sanctuary covers an area of 3400 hectares of thick bush.
This means locating the nocturnal and flightless parrots takes time. Even in the era of modern technology.
Google Maps won’t be able to help Howie and Montgomerie here.
Instead, a system called Noranet, which involves a network of receivers spread across the sanctuary, reports the bird’s location back to a central hub.
This location data can be accessed by the team at the Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari Visitor Centre and indicates in what part of the mountain the bird is.
Out in the bush, away from the walking tracks, Howie and Montgomerie need to use hand-held aerials and radio recorders to locate the bird.
Every two seconds, these devices pick up a radio pulse that is sent from transmitters that the kākāpō carry on their backs like a backpack.
It’s fiddly work, involving a lot of walking, stopping, holding the aerial in different directions to see which way the signal is strongest, then walking in that direction. And repeat.
At first glance, the forest is quiet, the only noise coming from the rustling of Howie’s and Montgomerie’s confident steps through the woods, mixed with the quiet, high-pitched beeping of the radio recorders which indicates how close they are to the bird.
Listening closely, it appears that the sanctuary’s other feathered residents, including a vocal kōkako, are providing the mission with a special soundtrack.
In searching for Bunker, Howie and Montgomerie use very few words. Once they know they are close to him, they only communicate by hand signs.
Suddenly, the call “bird on the run!” interrupts the silence.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Representative on the Kākāpō Recovery Group Tāne Davis tells the Waikato Herald: “The trial has offered an extremely special opportunity to strengthen iwi-to-iwi relationships.
“Ngāi Tahu are very protective of our taonga and we are immensely grateful to Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Raukawa, Ngāti Hauā, and Waikato for welcoming the kākāpō into their rohe (area) and watching over them on our behalf.”
A year into the trial, the birds’ personalities have also come to light a bit more.
Bunker is very stable and has probably only seen half the maunga, Montgomerie says. “He is known for his almost Oscar-worthy slow-motion getaways.”
Tautahi, 5, is the most adventurous and most mobile of the kākāpō trio. He is quite vocal, less calm in hand, best at running from the team and a great climber.
On a few occasions the team hasn’t been able to catch him for his health checks, because he was too high up in the vegetation, Howie says.
However, one reason for the Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari kākāpō trial was that those offshore islands are nearing capacity.
The next breeding season is predicted for summer 2026/27 and Howie says it could be possible that a decision will be made to remove some of the older birds from the islands to make room for the chicks.
“The trial [at the sanctuary] will continue indefinitely, but the number of kākāpō will remain at three for the forseeable future,” Howie says.
“[Although] It would be wonderful if we could host [more of] these taonga in 2028, but this decision is up to the Kākāpō Recovery Team.”
Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.