The Department of Conservation (DoC) said it was a year of many learnings, including how the chunky and flightless parrots have continued to escape their fenced home at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari (SMM).
DoC operations manager for kākāpō Deidre Vercoe said DoC, Ngāi Tahu and the sanctuary had learnt a lot over the past 12 months about how kākāpō had taken to their new habitat and they continued to learn and adapt.
On September 13, the quartet was joined by six more when males Elwin, 16, Kanawera, 8, Manawanui, 5, Tautahi, 5, Taeatanga, 10, and Manaaki, 5, moved in. They all came from predator-free islands off the South Island.
Meanwhile, DoC and SMM are working on improved GPS tag technology to better monitor the birds.
“People think the birds have a GPS tracker and we can see where they are on our phones at all times. This is not the case,” Hughes said.
All three remaining kākāpō wear backpack-style GPS transmitters but the team has to use triangulation to find them – determining their position based on their distance from other points or objects with known locations. This is time-consuming and the accuracy can vary.
The system currently being trialled uses a range of different tags.
“The new technology sends signals more frequently, which makes the birds easier to locate because it’s more accurate,” Hughes said.
“We’re now getting new signals every five minutes. With the previous technology, we had new signals every 30 minutes.”
One of the tags was a remote-download GPS tag, which has already shown promise.
DoC is now working on a version with a bigger battery for longer-term use.
DoC said all three remaining birds were still frequently found near the fence line.
“One new theory for this is that the easy travel and interesting food sources, such as blackberry and grass seed, around the perimeter could be why they enjoy living on the edge,” a statement from a DoC newsletter said.
“Our hope is that this information can be used to grow the number of birds at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari.”
However, there were currently no plans to increase the number of kākāpō in Waikato.
Hughes said she wasn’t worried about having the number of birds reduced from 10 to three.
“At the end of the day, it’s still a trial. Ultimately, our approach is about what’s right for the birds.”
Waikato kākāpō trial timeline
July 2023: Bunker, Māhutonga, Ōtepoti and Motupōhue move to Waikato
September 2023: Elwin, Kanawera, Manawanui, Tautahi, Taeatanga, and Manaaki join the quartet
October 2023: Tautahi is the first bird to escape the sanctuary
November 2023: Tautahi escapes a second time, Motupōhue and two other birds breach the fence and the decision is made to relocate Motupōhue, Manawanui and Kanawera to a southern predator-free island
January 2024: Elwin escapes twice, Manaaki and Elwin are removed from the trial
February 2024: Māhutonga returns to his original island home after breaching the fence twice in a short period
May 2024: Former Waikato residentsElwin, Kanawera, Manawanui and Motupōhue move to Coal Island Te Puka-Hereka and the DoC and SMM team starts trialling new GPS tags
June 2024: Ōtepoti is removed from SMM and moves back down south
What are kākāpō?
Kākāpō are nocturnal and flightless parrots native to New Zealand.
They evolved without the presence of mammals: in the 1860s, Fiordland surveyor Charlie Douglas described the birds as being so populous “you could shake a tree and the kākāpō would fall down like apples”.
Kākāpō are the heaviest parrot species in the world: females weigh around 1.4 kg and males 2.2 kg. Before a breeding season, they can pile on 1kg of fat.
They are herbivorous, meaning they eat only plants, and they have an estimated life expectancy of 90 years.
Until the habitat trials in Waikato and Coal Island, kākāpō were present on only four offshore islands: Anchor Island/Pukenui and Chalky Island/Te Kākahu o Tamatea in Fiordland, and Whenua Hou/Codfish Island and Pearl Island near Rakiura/Stewart Island.
Each kākāpō has its own personality and they are usually solitary creatures, although females and young birds are occasionally found together in small groups of two to four.
In 2008 and 2020, the kākāpō was crowned bird of the year.
The species rose to fame internationally after New Zealand’s official spokesbird for conservation, Sirocco, had a special encounter with zoologist Mark Carwardine.