Residents living within the closure would receive access passes provided to allow for easier transition through the detour points. Information about access, contact numbers and operations was being circulated to residents.

Traffic controllers would be onsite to help.

“We are also working with residents on what suppliers and regular traffic movements are needed, such as milk tankers, couriers and school buses.”

The agency said the block closure did not affect the Tirau township.

The South Waikato SH1 detour. Image / NZTA Waka Kotahi

The transport agency said SH1 through central and southern Waikato was an important route within the highway network.

“The last few years have seen an increase in the number of potholes and many sections of this route are in the worst condition of all highways in Waikato.”

It said to hold the current condition an increase in basic maintenance would be required but this project would go further by preventing further deterioration in roading quality and bringing the road up to a higher standard.

“By doing more intense rebuilding, the overall condition and longevity of SH1 can be improved.”

Funding would come from the new State Highway Pothole Prevention activity class.

It said the wider project would use block closures in many areas to expedite delivery and reduce the length of time people were affected by temporary traffic management.

Block closures would ensure cost-effective delivery, resulting in significant savings compared to the current programme.

As well as road rebuilding, other work such as drainage and vegetation control would be undertaken at the same time.

“By taking this new approach, the programme for 110 lane kilometres of work could be condensed from over four years to under 16 months.

“The result will be a superior highway with less maintenance and patching required in the future. The treatments will be designed to not only meet expected traffic growth but to have a long-term life, ensuring resilience.”

A draft programme, subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, for work on SH1 is:

SH5 Tīrau to SH28 Putāruru: September 9 – October 4

SH1 Ātiamuri Bridge to Wairakei Roundabout: September 16 - October 4 (daytime closure only, 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday)

SH29 Piarere to North Tīrau: September 29 for three weeks (night closure only)

SH32 Tokoroa to SH30 Atiamuri: Early October – early November

SH28 Putāruru to SH32 Tokoroa: Late November – December 23

SH30 Ātiamuri to SH5 Wairakei part 2: November–December. The agency says it is aware of the World Ironman competition in Taupō on December 14-15 and would factor this into planning.

SH41 Turangi to SH49 Waiouru: January-February 2025

SH1/SH5 Roundabout Taupo to Turangi: March-April 2025

Tīrau township to SH1/SH5 roundabout: Spring 2025

Taupō urban: Spring 2025.











