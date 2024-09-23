Up to 2400 heavy vehicles and 9500 light vehicles use the section of SH1 each day.
Reacting to NZTA’s announcement of the project, National Road Carries chief executive Justin Tighe-Umbers said the 220km section of SH1 was “well recognised” as being in need of rehabilitation.
“Rolling road closures over the next few months will allow contractors to come in and work unimpeded to get the work done more efficiently,” Tighe-Umbers said.
“We appreciate the closure will require significant detours for road users but the benefit of planning structured works means NZTA can work with the freight sector to ensure suitable detours are in place, for the minimum amount of time.”
Tighe-Umbers said it would take some time to adjust to the approach the project was taking.
“We think it’s worth the short-term trade-offs. No one wants to still be battling down SH1 four to five years from now if it could be done in half that time.”
Roadworks under way at Tīrau, Putāruru, and Ātiamuri
The first section of SH1 to begin roadworks under the new maintenance project stretches from the roundabout just south of Tīrau (SH1/SH5) through to the intersection of SH1/28 just north of Putāruru.
According to an NZTA press release, foam bitumen work will start on this section this week if temperatures reach at least 13C.
Meanwhile, SH1 has also been closed during the day in both directions from Ātiamuri (SH1/SH30 intersection) to Wairakei (SH1/SH5 intersection) since last week.
Detours for light vehicles are in place at SH30, SH32 and Poihipi Rd down to Wairakei Drive, adding about 40km and 27 minutes to the journey.