This weekend motorists can expect from Piarere to the Tirau intersection of SH1 and SH27 as NZTA has warned motorists to expect “roadworks galore”.

On Tuesday, September 24 two temporary approaches to the new roundabout at the intersection of SH1 and SH29 were opened.

State Highway 1 Tīrau to Waiouru accelerated maintenance project

In what its press releases are hailing as its most ambitious project to date, NZTA is aiming to complete four years’ worth of road renewals on SH1 in the span of 16 months.

The agency would be renewing more than 23% of SH1 between Piarere and Waiouru.

Up to 2400 heavy vehicles and 9500 light vehicles use the section of SH1 each day.

Reacting to NZTA’s announcement of the project, National Road Carries chief executive Justin Tighe-Umbers said the 220km section of SH1 was “well recognised” as being in need of rehabilitation.

“Rolling road closures over the next few months will allow contractors to come in and work unimpeded to get the work done more efficiently,” Tighe-Umbers said.

“We appreciate the closure will require significant detours for road users but the benefit of planning structured works means NZTA can work with the freight sector to ensure suitable detours are in place, for the minimum amount of time.”

Tighe-Umbers said it would take some time to adjust to the approach the project was taking.

“We think it’s worth the short-term trade-offs. No one wants to still be battling down SH1 four to five years from now if it could be done in half that time.”

Roadworks under way at Tīrau, Putāruru, and Ātiamuri

The first section of SH1 to begin roadworks under the new maintenance project stretches from the roundabout just south of Tīrau (SH1/SH5) through to the intersection of SH1/28 just north of Putāruru.

According to an NZTA press release, foam bitumen work will start on this section this week if temperatures reach at least 13C.

Meanwhile, SH1 has also been closed during the day in both directions from Ātiamuri (SH1/SH30 intersection) to Wairakei (SH1/SH5 intersection) since last week.

Detours for light vehicles are in place at SH30, SH32 and Poihipi Rd down to Wairakei Drive, adding about 40km and 27 minutes to the journey.

For heavy vehicles, the detour is via SH30 and SH5, an additional 62km. According to NZTA this detour (SH5/SH30) averages 1hr 9min in travel time.

Both these road closures are scheduled to end on October 4.

Upcoming roadworks

The third section of SH1 to be added to the project works will be from Piarere (SH1/29 intersection) to Tīrau (SH1/SH27 intersection).

This section will be closed from Sunday to Thursday nights in both directions starting this Sunday, September 29 from 7pm.

Detours will be in place via SH29 and SH27.

The section is expected to reopen at 6am on October 18.

This closure is for structural asphalt resurfacing.

Indicative dates of future work:

SH5 Tīrau to SH28 Putāruru: September 9-October 4

SH29 Piarere to North Tīrau: September 29 for three weeks (night closure only)

SH32 Tokoroa to SH30 Ātiamuri: October 7 – early November 2024

SH28 Putāruru to SH32 Tokoroa: Late November – December 23 2024

SH30 Ātiamuri to SH5 Wairakei part two: November – December 2024. More information on arrangements for the Ironman event in Taupō December 14-15 will be available soon.

SH41 Tūrangi to SH49 Waiouru: January - February 2025

SH1/SH5 Roundabout Taupō to Tūrangi: March-April 2025

Tīrau township to SH1/SH5 roundabout: Spring 2025

Taupō urban: Spring 2025

