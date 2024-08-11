State Highway 1 between Piarere and Waiouru is the third worst stretch of highway in the country when it comes to quality.

NZTA / Waka Kotahi announced it would be embarking on “one of the largest and most ambitious maintenance and rehabilitation projects to be undertaken in New Zealand” to fix the road, which would mean disruptions for motorists for up to 16 months.

The agency would be renewing over about 23% of SH1 between Piarere and the Waiouru.

“This section of SH1 is ranked third worst in terms of quality on the network. We’re prioritising improving that by bringing forward the next four years of maintenance and delivering it by the end of 2025,” said Roger Brady, NZTA regional manager of maintenance and operations.

Up to 2,400 heavy vehicles and 9,500 light vehicles use the section of SH1 each day.