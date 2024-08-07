This arrangement was expected to be in place until late September, after which the roundabout will be opened to traffic with two legs operational while work continued on the third.

“Once we’ve finished the roundabout it’ll improve efficiency, connectivity, and safety on this very important high-volume route.”

The roundabout would also allow connection with the future expressway between Cambridge and Piarere.

Construction of the roundabout started in January this year and was expected to take up to two years to complete.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said SH1 between Cambridge and Piarere was part of the key journeys which link Auckland and Hamilton with Tauranga, specifically the Port of Tauranga via SH29, as well as central and lower North Island via SH1.

Aerial view of the work at Piarere on the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29. Photo / NZTA Waka Kotahi

On its website it said the existing T-intersection was high-risk. Between December 1, 2015 and November 30, 2020, there were 21 crashes within 50m of the T-intersection resulting in two deaths, and 12 crashes involving injuries. The high number of crashes reflected risks taken by road users responding to the intersection layout, it said.

Last month Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the seven new roads of significance which were being fast-tracked, including SH1 Cambridge to Piarere, may be tolled to help pay for them.

It was announced NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi expected to start procurement and construction on the seven roads within the next three years.

The projects are Belfast to Pegasus (including the Woodend Bypass), the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, SH1 Cambridge to Piarere, State Highway 29 Tauriko, Takitimu North Link Stage 2, Mill Road, and Warkworth to Wellsford.

Brown said the timeframes for completion and final cost were not yet known, but NZTA would have more information by the end of September.

Key features

A two-lane roundabout with a 60m diameter central island

Futureproofed design with a fourth leg to be added for potential expressway extension

Improved and safer traffic flows through the intersection

Safer connections between SH29 and SH1

Median islands on the approaches to encourage reduced speed

Underpasses for walking and cycling connections

Improved stormwater system

Improved street lighting and landscaping - Source: NZTA Waka Kotahi





Roundabouts and grade-separated interchanges such as flyovers or slip lanes were valid options for traffic flow and safety, the agency said, but there were important reasons why a roundabout was chosen for this intersection.

“A roundabout in this area is the safer option as everyone, whichever direction they approach from, is in a slower speed environment whatever the time of day or night.”

The new SH1/SH29 roundabout at Piarere.

It said good roundabout design provided equal access and managed energy if a collision occurred, minimising severe injury.

When required, the roundabout would readily connect to the future Cambridge to Piarere expressway. Having a roundabout at the end of the expressway would signal to drivers that there was a significant change in the road environment.

“It will help travellers slow down, assess directions and traffic conditions and adjust their driving from a high-speed expressway back into a two-lane rural highway.”