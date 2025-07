Emergency services were called to a car versus motorbike crash in Hamilton this afternoon.

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash in central Hamilton this afternoon.

The intersection of Willoughby and Mill Sts is closed.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they received a call at 3.30pm about a crash between a car and a motorcycle.