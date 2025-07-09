“We are in attendance alongside Police and St John.”
A reporter saw at least 10 police cars near the scene.
A bystander who did not want to be named said the crash “looked pretty serious”.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified at 3.23pm.
“[We were] responding with three ambulances, one manager and two rapid response vehicles.
“Four patients have been transported to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.”
On a post in the Hamilton/Kirikiriroa Community Connection Facebook group, one person said their teenager had witnessed the crash.
“[They] saw it all - watched him slam the ground.”