“We are in attendance alongside Police and St John.”

A reporter saw at least 10 police cars near the scene.

A bystander who did not want to be named said the crash “looked pretty serious”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified at 3.23pm.

“[We were] responding with three ambulances, one manager and two rapid response vehicles.

“Four patients have been transported to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.”

On a post in the Hamilton/Kirikiriroa Community Connection Facebook group, one person said their teenager had witnessed the crash.

“[They] saw it all - watched him slam the ground.”