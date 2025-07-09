It would be a joint project between the airport, Asmuss and Hamilton-based construction company Fosters.

“Being first off the block in Precinct North means Asmuss will help us set a benchmark in terms of design and we intend to set that benchmark pretty high.”

Asmuss chief executive Dean Brown said his company’s expansion was about investing for the future.

“This latest investment is all about being ready for when the infrastructure market recovers – and it will,” Brown said.

“At Precinct North, we have the ability to further expand if we want to.”

Over the coming 15-20 years, Morgan estimated hundreds of millions of dollars would go into developing Titanium Park’s Precinct North and, once completed, he expected more than 5000 people to work on-site.

“This is a massive project not just for us, but for the wider Waikato construction and civil construction industries,” he said.

A sod-turning ceremony was recently held at Precinct North, Titanium Park, Waikato Regional Airport.

“Precinct North is big in itself, but is just one stage of a bigger picture.”

Morgan said the full development of Titanium Park was part of the airport’s goal to be self-sustaining.

“We are strategically using our landholdings to develop non-aeronautical income which we can in turn reinvest,” he said.

“Up until now, [Titanium Park] has essentially been a land developer. Now we are becoming a developer and a long-term investor and ultimately, an economic enabler for the region.”

More than 30 businesses are based at Titanium Park, including Visy, Trade Depot, Tyreline Distributors and StorageKing.

Since March, contractor MacPhersons has been doing earthworks across the 20ha first stage, and Camex Civil has been awarded the tender for roads and infrastructure.

Waikato Regional Airport Ltd is a council-controlled organisation owned by the Hamilton City, Otorohanga, Waipā, Waikato and Matamata-Piako District Councils.

It is the umbrella for subsidiary companies Hamilton Airport, Jet Park Hotel Hamilton Airport, Hamilton & Waikato Tourism and Titanium Park.