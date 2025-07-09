“This latest investment is all about being ready for when the infrastructure market recovers – and it will,” Brown said.
“At Precinct North, we have the ability to further expand if we want to.”
Over the coming 15-20 years, Morgan estimated hundreds of millions of dollars would go into developing Titanium Park’s Precinct North and, once completed, he expected more than 5000 people to work on-site.
“This is a massive project not just for us, but for the wider Waikato construction and civil construction industries,” he said.
“Precinct North is big in itself, but is just one stage of a bigger picture.”
Morgan said the full development of Titanium Park was part of the airport’s goal to be self-sustaining.
“We are strategically using our landholdings to develop non-aeronautical income which we can in turn reinvest,” he said.
“Up until now, [Titanium Park] has essentially been a land developer. Now we are becoming a developer and a long-term investor and ultimately, an economic enabler for the region.”
More than 30 businesses are based at Titanium Park, including Visy, Trade Depot, Tyreline Distributors and StorageKing.
Since March, contractor MacPhersons has been doing earthworks across the 20ha first stage, and Camex Civil has been awarded the tender for roads and infrastructure.