Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Business

Hamilton Airport Titanium Park: Precinct North celebrates sod-turning

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

An artist’s impression of the new Asmuss building planned for Precinct North at Hamilton Airport.

An artist’s impression of the new Asmuss building planned for Precinct North at Hamilton Airport.

Waikato Regional Airport’s 170ha business and industrial area, Titanium Park, is growing as work on the latest stage, Precinct North, kicks off.

The team recently celebrated the sod-turning of Precinct North’s first building, a new 5000sq m facility for steel-product company Asmuss.

Asmuss, including its polyethylene-pipe extrusion plant, is currently

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business