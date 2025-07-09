Tong also earned Silver Ferns Development Squad selection in 2021/22 and represented New Zealand A in the 2020 Cadbury Series.

Off the court, Tong has balanced her netball commitments with academic and professional pursuits: She holds a BA/BSc in Sport Science and Psychology from the University of Auckland, a Master’s in Sport Psychology from the University of Waikato, and currently works at the University of Waikato as Health and Fitness Manager of the Uni Rec Centre.

Tong said the decision to retire hadn’t been easy.

“Balancing full-time mahi and my goal of becoming a clinical psychologist has made me realise I’m ready for the next stage of my life.

“Each year it gets harder to juggle a career alongside elite netball, and I’d love to finish this chapter on a high.

“I’ve always hoped to leave the dress better than I found it, and I truly hope I’ve done that. It’s never been about the game – it’s always been about the people, which is what made this decision the hardest," she said.

“I feel lucky to have represented my whānau, rohe, and the wider WBOP region for so many years.

“I’ve also made lifelong friendships and learnt from some incredible people. Magic will always be my second whānau, and I’ll carry that with me into whatever comes next.”

Georgia Tong and Martina Salmon of the Tactix in action during their sides' ANZ Premiership match at Hamilton's Globox Arena in May. Photo / Michael Bradley

Magic head coach Mary-Jane Araroa said Tong had been a valued member of the team who left a big legacy.

“Considered a late bloomer in her elite netball journey, Georgia first joined the WBOP Beko team as a training partner,” Araroa said.

“From the outset, she made her mark with unwavering determination and fierce competitiveness, quickly earning her spot in the playing team.

“Her rise through the ranks is a true testament to her work ethic, resilience, and dedication.

“Georgia has played a pivotal role in the resurgence of our team.

“Her exceptional athleticism, remarkable elevation, and uncanny ability to snatch the ball from even the tallest shooters in the ANZ Premiership have made her both a game-changer and a fan favourite.”

Araroa said Tong had the Magic’s “aroha, support, and enduring spirit” for her future endeavours.