Coromandel road works: Temporary speed limits set to return to normal

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
The Taparahi Bridge on State Highway 25A between Kōpū and Hikuai. Photo / Mike Scott

Road users on State Highway 25 around the Coromandel Peninsula will soon be able to speed up again as the temporary speed limits will be reverted.

Following storm events early last year, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) temporarily lowered the speed to a safer limit as an emergency provision.

Temporary speed reductions can only remain in place for a maximum of 12 months without being renewed.

NZTA director of regional relationships for Waikato/Bay of Plenty, David Speirs, said in this case, there was no need to renew them since the emergency situation had passed, and by early October all the SH25 temporary limits would have expired.

“Following the 2023 weather events and closure of SH25A, traffic patterns and volumes changed on the Coromandel Peninsula, leading to concerns about the impact of increased traffic flows through communities,” Speirs said.

“After a road safety review, temporary speed limits were introduced to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians around the peninsula.

“Now there’s no longer an emergency and SH25A has reopened, the temporary speeds will be removed and permanent speed limits reinstated.”

NZTA said it was aware there was some community support for retaining reduced speeds in some areas. However, changing any speed limit was a legal process and there were numerous steps the agency had to follow.

In June/July this year, the Ministry of Transport consulted on a new Land Transport Rule for setting speed limits. This new rule is due to be finalised in the coming months.

“Once the new speed rule has been finalised, NZTA will consider how it applies and if any of the temporary SH25 speed limits can or should be made permanent to meet community needs,” Speirs said.

