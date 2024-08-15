The Taparahi Bridge on State Highway 25A between Kōpū and Hikuai. Photo / Mike Scott

Road users on State Highway 25 around the Coromandel Peninsula will soon be able to speed up again as the temporary speed limits will be reverted.

Following storm events early last year, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) temporarily lowered the speed to a safer limit as an emergency provision.

Temporary speed reductions can only remain in place for a maximum of 12 months without being renewed.

NZTA director of regional relationships for Waikato/Bay of Plenty, David Speirs, said in this case, there was no need to renew them since the emergency situation had passed, and by early October all the SH25 temporary limits would have expired.

“Following the 2023 weather events and closure of SH25A, traffic patterns and volumes changed on the Coromandel Peninsula, leading to concerns about the impact of increased traffic flows through communities,” Speirs said.