Southern United Rugby Football Club (Surf) in Tokoroa has been serving the community since 2001, after an amalgamation of several clubs, with a focus on ensuring easy access to sport.

The club has introduced a free, weekly athlete development programme for 14- to 18-year-olds, designed to teach young people the attitude, skills and drills to become better athletes.

“The Surf management committee believe we can be more than a just a rugby club.

“We believe that a rugby club in a small rural town can be a social enabler and connector, empowering our community and enhancing social and employment outcomes for Tokoroa and its people,” committee chairman Dean Ria said.

“Being named as a Bunnings Rugby Assist recipient is another key pillar of enabling us to continue our journey of being a socially orientated rugby club. It will allow our club to provide opportunities and facilities for Tokoroa rangatahi and young people alike.”

One of the community initiatives that contributed to receiving the Bunnings Assist grant was Rugby for Life.

Tokoroa is the second area in the country to use this programme, after Northland.

Rugby for Life aims to develop people and communities, embrace positive change, and nurture pride.

Grassroots Trust has been a major contributor to this programme.

“Rugby for Life is a programme run out of Whangārei by a couple of passionate rugby guys. In the north, there are a lot of social issues but they have 45 rugby clubs. What Rugby For Life is doing, is putting a coordinator into some clubs to better organise the club and change the lives of the community,” Trust executive chairman Martin Bradley said.

“The club is made into a hub-type concept. They feed people, greater events and it’s not just about sport. It’s a way of rugby helping the community. We’re trialling it at Tokoroa now.”

One of the many ideas Surf is offering under this umbrella is helping young people get their driver’s licences.

NZ Rugby general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster knows the positive impact rugby clubs have on their community and is looking forward to seeing the impact of Bunnings Rugby Assist 2024.

“Bunnings Rugby Assist is a chance to celebrate these clubs and ensure they can continue the important work that they are doing,” Lancaster said.

“Bunnings has always shown tremendous support for grassroots rugby and we’re fortunate to have them as a partner, helping rugby clubs to better serve their rugby communities.”

Bunnings NZ general manager Melissa Haines said the company was honoured to work shoulder-to-shoulder with clubs from across the country who are making a positive difference to their rugby community.

“This year we received 191 club nominations and as a proud partner of provincial rugby in New Zealand, Bunnings Rugby Assist is a small way in which we can lend a hand to the communities in which we operate”.

Bunnings Rugby Assist ambassador and former All Blacks lock Ian Jones congratulated the 10 clubs on their community contributions.

“Rugby has played a significant role in my life and it’s incredibly fulfilling to support this initiative that highlights the vital role of grassroots clubs in Aotearoa.”

Bunnings has now supported 50 rugby clubs through Rugby Assist, over the past four years.

In 2024, Bunnings Rugby Assist reaches a significant milestone, with over $1 million in contributions distributed to grassroots clubs across the country.