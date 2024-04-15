Hautapu's Santiago Charles crosses for one of his side's five tries against Fraser Tech at Cambridge Memorial Park in Hautapu's 27-14 victory. Photo / Matt Gould

Hautapu's Santiago Charles crosses for one of his side's five tries against Fraser Tech at Cambridge Memorial Park in Hautapu's 27-14 victory. Photo / Matt Gould

Another week is in the bag for 2024 Waikato club rugby with the first taste of winter weather being well received across the region.

A few lucky teams experienced a mostly dry afternoon, but for many, wet weather footy was on the menu.

Waikato Draught Men’s Premiership

In the Waikato Draught Men’s Premiership, Hamilton Marist, Ōtorohanga, Hautapu and Te Awamutu Sports made it two wins from two starts, while University got their season on track with a tight 9-8 win over Hamilton Old Boys.

Hamilton Marist ran in 10 tries against Melville, winning 73-0.

Newly recruited Shauncy Waho, from Te Awamutu Sports, has continued his try-scoring run from 2023, starting the season with a hat-trick, while first five-eighth Wharenui Hawera kicked at 80 per cent off the tee.

Ōtorohanga hosted Morrinsville Sports at the Island Reserve for their first home game of the year, winning 40-12 in challenging conditions.

The home side were too strong, running in six tries to Morrinsville’s two.

Fraser Tech made the trip out to Cambridge to take on a strong Hautapu side.

Looking to bounce back from an opening defeat, Fraser Tech battled defensively, conceding five tries in the 27-14 defeat.

Te Awamutu Sports featured on the livestream, taking on United Matamata Sports for the George Simpkin Power Farming Trophy.

It was a tight back-and-forth battle with United Matamata Sports going into the halftime break down by two.

It was the experience of Te Awamutu Sports’ Taha Kemara and Cody Nordstrom that steadied the ship and guided their side to a 25-20 win to take home the George Simpkin Power Farming Trophy.

Rounding out the weekend, the University of Waikato Rugby Club got their first win of the season beating Hamilton Old Boys 9-8 in a tight one.

Three penalties to Jack Harding were enough to get his side across the line and consign Hamilton Old Boys to back-to-back defeats to start 2024.

Hamilton Old Boys on attack against University in their 9-8 defeat to the students at the University Complex. Photo / Norrie Mailer

Division One

In the Division One competition, Putāruru, Southern United and Hinuera remain the only unbeaten sides in 2024.

Putāruru picked up a quality 43-12 win in their 2023 grand final rematch against Leamington at Leamington Domain.

Tokoroa-based Southern United made their biggest trip of the year heading north to Taupiri in what was Taupiri’s first match following a bye in week one.

Southern United were sound defensively, holding Taupiri tryless and crossing the line for three of their own, winning 19-3 at Murphy Lane.

Kereone made big strides throughout the last week.

Hosting Pirongia at Campbell Park, the home side crossed for their first five-pointer of the year via hooker Stuart Hooker.

Pirongia were ultimately too strong, winning 33-5 with a double to fullback Eparama Nadru and four from five off the tee for first five Graham Wade.

Making trips into Hamilton has become a habit for Hinuera and picking up two wins from two, the men from Wealleans Park are enjoying those post-match bus rides home.

Back home in week three, they will host fellow unbeaten side Southern United in front of their loyal home supporters.

Frankton host Ōhaupō to round out the weekend.

Following a tough opening-round loss to Hinuera, Frankton battled once again, conceding 50 points in consecutive weekends.

Like week one, the home side battled on defence, letting Ōhaupō cross the line for eight tries while not being able to convert the little pressure they could apply.

Ōhaupō bounced back strongly after their own opening loss to Leamington.

Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership

The Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership saw two convincing scorelines for both of the away sides.

Hamilton Old Boys’ Huskiez made the trip to Ōtorohanga after a first-up loss to Melville, scoring four tries to win 24-0.

Ana Marsters dotted down twice while Aaliyah Konui and Montessa Tairakena scored one try each.

Like the Huskiez, University travelled south, calling in at Kihikihi.

Kicking off their season, the University ladies won 34-0 in wet, challenging conditions south of Te Awamutu.

Waitomo Group Women’s Championship

In the Waitomo Group Women’s Championship, it was back-to-back wins for Putāruru, Hautapu and Suburbs.

The Putāruru ladies made it three from three for the Nola Block-based club, winning 20-12 at Taupiri.

Hautapu, in their first season in the Championship, had a convincing 70-12 win at home over fellow newcomers Pirongia.

Hat-tricks to Keelah Bodle and Hayley-Marie Church highlighted the 13-try rout in a great afternoon at Cambridge Memorial Park.

United Matamata Sports made the trip south to Waitete, picking up a hard-fought 29-25 win over the home team.

The last scheduled match of the weekend was Hamilton Marist defaulting to Suburbs in what was their first game of the year and Suburbs’ second win in their debut Championship season.

Hautapu cross the lines against Pirongia in their 79-12 win at Cambridge Memorial Park. Photo / Matt Gould

Colts

The Elliot Shield Colts competition was into its second round with strong wins to Hamilton Old Boys, Hamilton Marist and Rugby United.

United Matamata Sports and University squeezed past their respective opposition.

Hinuera and Pirongia were New Zealand Warriors-like, playing out a 26-26 draw at Wealleans Park.

Hamilton Old Boys picked up their first win of the year, beating Fraser Tech 48-15, while Hamilton Marist made it two from two, beating Hautapu 20-15 in Cambridge.

The young men from Thames Valley-based Rugby United travelled across to Leamington, winning 31-21 to get back-to-back wins and sit atop the competition ladder.

University hosted Suburbs to kick off a full afternoon of rugby at home and, like their Premier side, won by one point in a tight battle, taking the spoils 27-26.

Morrinsville Sports made the trip across to Bedford Park in Matamata and got their season on track with a hard-fought 17-12 win.

Under-85kg

After sitting on ice last weekend, the Under-85kg competition got under way with comfortable wins for 2023 finalists Morrinsville Sports and Hamilton Marist, while Melville and Fraser Tech could not be separated in a 17-17 draw.

Back-to-back champions Morrinsville Sports travelled to Leamington, running in seven tries to win comfortably 41-0.

A double to right winger Detroit Sluys-Tamanui was the highlight for Morrinsville Sports and sees his side sit on top of the ladder after one week with a superior points-scoring record.

Hamilton Marist travelled down to take on Kio Kio United, outscoring the home side six tries to one to win 34-7.

A double to Devin Carruthers in the midfield highlighted Marist’s strong attacking backline, from which four of the six tries were scored.