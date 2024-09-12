$30,000 grant for Ruapehu Rugby and Sports Club

Currently, Ruapehu Rugby and Sports Club has 140 children registered to play alongside a senior rugby team, Ruapehu Blue, Green and White, and Ruapehu Junior Rugby teams, starting from Rippa grade.

Secretary of Ruapehu Rugby and Sports Club, Mel Pakai-Evans, said, “The support from Bunnings Rugby Assist will help us to renovate our ceiling and indoor space where we host our Ruapehu players, visiting teams and supporters.

“We couldn’t do this without this support, and we want our club to keep operating for our future generations. Being a small rural community, this funding will have a positive impact on our rugby club whānau and the wider community.”

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster knows the positive impact that local rugby clubs have on their community and is looking forward to seeing the impact of Bunnings Rugby Assist 2024.

“Bunnings Rugby Assist is a chance to celebrate these clubs and ensure they can continue the important work that they are doing. Bunnings has always shown tremendous support for grassroots rugby and we’re fortunate to have them as a partner, helping rugby clubs to better serve their rugby communities,” said Lancaster.

General manager of Bunnings New Zealand, Melissa Haines, says “Bunnings is honoured to work shoulder-to-shoulder with clubs from across the country who are making a positive difference to their local rugby community.

“This year we received 191 club nominations and as a proud partner of provincial rugby in New Zealand, Bunnings Rugby Assist is a small way in which we can lend a hand to the communities in which we operate.”

Bunnings Rugby Assist ambassador and rugby legend Ian Jones says, “Rugby has played a significant role in my life and it’s incredibly fulfilling to support this initiative that highlights the vital role of grassroots clubs in Aotearoa. Congratulations to the 10 selected clubs and thank you for your invaluable contribution to the community.”

Bunnings has now supported 50 local rugby clubs through Bunnings Rugby Assist over the past four years. In 2024, Bunnings Rugby Assist reaches a significant milestone, with over $1 million in contributions distributed to grassroots clubs across Aotearoa.

For more information please visit: Bunnings Rugby Assist - Bunnings New Zealand.