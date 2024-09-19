A culturally mediated approach to bail monitoring might have helped prevent a man being fatally shot by police metres from his family marae in Rotorua, a forensic psychiatrist has told a coroner’s inquest.
He also found Shargin Stephens, 35, possibly would not have had such a “short fuse” the day he was shot had he obeyed a bail condition to not use drugs.
On Wednesday, forensic psychiatrist Dr James Cavney told the inquest the nature and frequency of police bail checks on Stephens’ home significantly contributed to his state of mind on the day he was shot.
“I form the opinion that the shame Mr Stephens experienced in relation to the police presence likely resonated with his childhood,” Cavney said.
Commenting from his 2023 report, Cavney said intergenerational transmission of trauma stemming from colonisation was relevant in thinking of Stephens as a Māori man in 2016.
“A limitation of the report [is] that I’ve never met Mr Stephens. What was going on for him on the day is not accessible certainly to me.”
To form the opinions in his report Cavney said he “relied very much on whānau” members he spoke with at an “extensive” December 2022 hui, and witness statements.
Cavney said Stephens, who was of Te Arawa and Ngāpuhi descent, “didn’t flag as a problem child” living on whānau-dominated papakāinga (housing on ancestral land) in Rotorua.
“What stood out to me, there was quite a strong sense of tikanga [and] faith.”
This changed in Stephens’ “tumultuous” adolescence when after experiencing marginalisation and loss of extended whānau support while living in Auckland, and he associated more with his father’s gang-affiliated friends.
“Mr Stephens didn’t really seem to have any rules imposed on him other than one: Don’t bring any heat home.”
Stephens began using alcohol and drugs while in Auckland.
“It’s got quite a short half-life. He was probably more likely suffering from the post-meth down.
“I felt it fair and balanced to point out that had Mr Stephens actually complied with the conditions of his bail and not used alcohol and drugs it is possible he would not have had such a short fuse on that day.”
Cavney said it was his view a more culturally mediated approach to bail monitoring involving hapū elders, cultural advisers or Māori wardens could have helped to prevent the situation.
“The cultural context of Mr Stephens’ case is profound and likely presents a missed opportunity for all involved.”
Cavney said it was not apparent whether police understood the symbolism of their continued presence on papakāinga.
“There might have been a softer way of engaging on essentially tribal land than police turning up in marked vehicles,” Cavney said.