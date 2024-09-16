The circumstances surrounding Shargin Stephens’ death
Stephens, 35, was Tasered, pepper-sprayed then shot twice near Redwood Shopping Centre in Te Ngae on July 14, 2016, after he threatened police and members of the public with a long-handled thrasher, it has been previously reported.
Reading from his brief of evidence, Bennett said he agreed with Coroner Robb’s finding that an officer’s earlier use of the 10-10 emergency code call “set” the urgency of the police response on the day of the shooting.
“A 10-10 is reserved for situations requiring the most urgent response by police listening to that transmission to support the caller.”
Bennett said examples of 10-10 call situations included an officer being assaulted, a unit being involved in a crash, or the public being in danger from an armed offender.
“A 10-10 call is not a tactical plan. Each officer must make their own assessment of the situation when they arrive,” Bennett said.
In his brief of evidence, Bennett disagreed with the coroner’s preliminary finding that Stephens did not set out to harm anyone on the day he was shot.
“I would describe him as acting in a violent and unpredictable way,” Bennett said.
Asked by Hirschfeld if senior officers should have taken more control over the situation, Bennett responded: “That responsibility does not just sit with the senior officer. It sits with all of us. It sits with all the police in that instance.”
Appearing for officer L05, Susan Hughes KC asked Bennett if it was appropriate that L05 armed himself with the rifle.
“It was appropriate,” Bennett said.
“It’s not a given that the first shot will do the job, is it?” Hughes said.
“That’s correct.”
Coroner Robb asked Bennett whether it would have been beneficial for officers to “slow down” the situation so that police could take more control.